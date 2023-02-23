Former Methodist youth minister pleads guilty to child rape, Essex DA says

Davis, 70, who now lives in Seabrook, was sentenced to three to four years in prison, followed by three years probation, according to the statement.

Russell Davis pleaded guilty to three felonies, including rape of a child under age 16, in Salem Superior Court on Wednesday, prosecutors said in a statement.

A man who served as a Methodist youth minister and once lived in Newbury, Mass. has pleaded guilty to charges that he raped two boys and a young man while mentoring them several years ago, the Essex district attorney’s office said Thursday.

He was also ordered to register as a sex offender. He must receive sex offender treatment, have no contact with children under age 18 and no contact with any of the victims or witnesses in the case, prosecutors said.

The incidents took place from 1988 to 2006, a spokesman for Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said.

Over that period, Davis served at churches in Peabody and Salisbury, Warren and East Haverhill, N.H. Buxton and Newfield Maine, according to the New England Conference of the United Methodist Church.

The conference, which oversees Methodist churches in New England, issued a statement expressing sympathy to the victims.

“We share the grief and sense of betrayal experienced by the victims and those close to them,” the statement said. “We pray for healing for all those affected by Davis’ grievous actions.”

Davis, who also worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 20-years, met and befriended the boys through his work as a youth minister for the church, prosecutors said. He offered to mentor his victims and then sexually assaulted them.

Sometimes Davis offered them gifts and cash afterward, prosecutors said. The victims in each case came from homes “lacking a complete family unit” and, in some cases, sought assistance from the church to provide structure in their lives.

“The victims ranged in age from 12 to 16,” prosecutors said.

Davis became a local Methodist pastor in 1999, but his license was discontinued in 2015 for reasons unrelated to the charges or sexual misconduct, said Beth DiCocco, a spokesperson for the conference.

Davis was not appointed to any church from late November 1999 to June 30, 2000, she said.

“He served East Parish in Salisbury, MA, from 2006 to 2010,” DiCocco said in an e-mail.

An internal review of Davis’ records in 2018 found that no complaints about his conduct had been filed against him, she said.

“The New England Conference and The United Methodist Church are committed to the protection of children and youth. We strive to make our churches and other facilities safe spaces for everyone,” the statement said.

“We have high standards for clergy conduct and rigorous policies in place to prevent incidents of sexual misconduct or abuse, but we know that no measures are infallible.”

















