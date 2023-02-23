Man charged with dealing crack cocaine and fentanyl in Nubian Square; several drug overdoses reported in the area

Davis, police said, was arrested by officers from the BPD City-Wide Drug Control Unit and the District B-2 Drug Control Unit this week who conducted what’s known as an undercover “buy bust” operation in the square.

Police in a statement identified the man as Anthony Davis, of Dorchester. It wasn’t immediately clear if he’d hired a lawyer.

Boston police have arrested a 56-year-old man for allegedly dealing crack cocaine and fentanyl in the Nubian Square section of Roxbury, following “several overdose incidents” in the area in recent days, authorities said Thursday.

Arresting officers allegedly recovered six grams of crack cocaine, eight grams of fentanyl, a loaded gun, and $99 in US currency from Davis, according to authorities.

The statement said he was arrested on charges of distribution of class A drugs, distribution of class B drugs, possession with intent to distribute class B drugs, possession with intent to distribute class B drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police said his arraignment was expected in Roxbury Municipal Court; arraignment results weren’t immediately available Thursday.

The announcement confirming Davis’s arrest came on the same day the Boston Public Health Commission said it warned local health care providers about “concerning levels of presumed opioid-related overdoses” in Nubian Square, which the agency attributed to “the increasing presence of fentanyl” in cocaine being peddled on the street.

“Fentanyl is a highly dangerous substance that even in small amounts can lead to a fatal overdose, so we urge all residents, health care providers, recovery workers, and outreach workers to remain vigilant for signs of opioid overdose, including among individuals who use cocaine,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the city’s public health commissioner, in a statement.

“If you believe that someone has overdosed, call 911 immediately and administer naloxone (Narcan),” Ojikutu said. “BPHC offers harm reduction services to reduce the risk of fatal overdose, including naloxone (Narcan) distribution, drug testing and trainings on how to respond to an overdose. All our services are offered in compassionate and judgement free environments.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.