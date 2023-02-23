Middlesex DA announces inquest into fatal Cambridge police shooting of college student

An inquest is an independent investigation into a matter, such as a police shooting, by a judge, separate from the district attorney’s office. The judge would make a recommendation on whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges. Once a rare process in Massachusetts, Ryan’s office has increasingly turned to inquests as a tool for public transparency and accountability in high-profile matters. Still, it is extremely rare for an inquest to lead to an actual finding of wrongdoing or police misconduct.

In a statement, Ryan said her office requested the inquest on Jan. 11, and that it has now begun, but she said no further details would be provided until the inquest is complete.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan confirmed Thursday that an official inquest is underway into the Cambridge police killing last month of a UMass Boston student.

Advertisement

Public outcry erupted in Cambridge after police fatally shot 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal, who appeared to be cutting himself when police responded to a 911 call in Cambridgeport on Jan. 4. Law enforcement officials said Faisal was wielding a knife at police at the time, and the officer who shot Faisal was placed on paid leave, according to the department.

The incident led authorities in Cambridge to renew a plan to equip police officers with body cameras, an idea first discussed by officials nearly three years ago.

“As a nation, we are wrestling with how to fix policing, and Faisal’s death highlights that even in Cambridge, we have more work to accomplish,” city officials said in a statement.

In the weeks since the shooting, police reform activists in Cambridge have demanded officials take further steps to be transparent and hold the officers involved accountable.

Suhail Purkar, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, called on Ryan and the Cambridge City Council to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting ahead of the inquest, saying that without the extra step of transparency, officers are “found not guilty, time and time again.”

Advertisement

“Unless we have the names of officers released and an unredacted police report, this has zero support,” said Purkar, who has been an outspoken critic of city and county officials’ response to the shooting.

“We would like for the DA to charge the officers immediately,” he added. “That would be a step in the right direction.”

Ryan also sought an inquest after the Newton police killing in 2021 of Michael Conlon, who also struggled with mental health challenges. Newton District Court Judge Jeanmarie Carroll ultimately found that the officers who shot Conlon were not criminally responsible. Conlon’s parents have since filed a civil lawsuit against the officers involved.

In Reading, a judicial inquest that Ryan requested led to the indictment of Erik Drauschke in 2020. A Middlesex Superior Court jury acquitted Drauschke of manslaughter in November.

Drauschke’s indictment marked the first time a law enforcement officer had been charged with an on-duty death since 1991, when a Boston police officer, James E. Hall, was arrested and later convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Christopher Rogers, an unarmed Dorchester 16-year-old.

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.