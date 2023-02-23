Orange Line replaced with shuttle buses past North Station due to ice on third rail, T says

The MBTA replaced Orange Line service with shuttle buses between Oak Grove and North Station on Thursday night after ice on the third rail disabled two trains, officials said.
The T notified riders of the replacement service on Twitter about 10:30 p.m., after saying a short time earlier that the Orange Line was delayed up to 20 minutes because of a disabled train near Wellington station.
A southbound Orange Line train stopped running near Wellington shortly before 10 p.m., just as a northbound train became disabled near Assembly station, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.
“Both trains experienced power issues due to ice build-up on the third rail,” Pesaturo said.
The T told passengers to expect delays while the shuttles were dispatched and said work crews were en route to remove the ice from the third rail.
Orange Line Update: Shuttle buses replace Orange Line service between North Station and Oak Grove due to ice over the third rail. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. Crews are enroute to remove the ice. https://t.co/tNM5GeV4Pp— MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2023
