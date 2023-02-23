A pajama donation drive, St. Puptrick’s Day, and baby chefs

Abbot Public Library in Marblehead is accepting donations of new children’s pajamas for the 16th annual Bruins PJ Donation drive, which runs until March 15. The library at 3 Brook Road, open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., is partnering with the Boston Bruins and other regional libraries to help the state’s Department of Children and Families and Cradles to Crayons collect 10,000 pairs of pajamas statewide. Those who wish to contribute can drop off pajamas in the donation box, located inside the main entrance, during library hours.

Take your family hiking along the beach at Castle Hill in Ipswich on a guided tour March 12 at 9 a.m. Explore the coast, hear tales of shipwrecks, and identify beach treasures like shells, egg cases, and seaweed with the help of field guides to learn what kinds of creatures inhabit the beach. The hike covers approximately 1 to 2 miles. A family ticket is $36 for members of the Trustees of Reservations and $45 for nonmembers. A group ticket grants admission to 2-3 adults or up to 5 adults and children. Register at thetrustees.org .

Everett’s Night Shift Brewing is hosting a St. Puptrick’s Day event March 4 in which owners can enter their pet in a pup chug to see who can down their “dog beer” the fastest. The brew consists of water and chicken broth, and is topped with whipped cream. The pup chug also will feature local vendors serving food for people and dogs, as well as artists who can paint dog portraits. Head over to 87 Santilli Highway from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $5. Visit eventbrite.com to register.

The New Art Center in Newton is hosting a festival of color March 5 to mark the celebration of India called Holi. From 12 to 4 p.m., there will be art-making, performances, food, dancing, and music at the center, located at 61 Washington Park. Organic color powder will be provided for people to throw at one other. Guests are recommended to wear white clothes and protective eyewear or sunglasses. The event is free to the public. To reserve a spot, visit eventbrite.com.

Those looking for a quick blues jam can join The Porch’s weekly Blues on Sundays jam session March 5. Drums, bass amps, guitar amps, and mics will be set up from 1 to 4 p.m. at the venue, located at 175 Rivers Edge Drive in Medford. Those looking to play a couple of songs can add their names to a signup sheet. Admission is free. To see jam session dates, visit eventbrite.com.

Is your child a mini-chef? Head to Powisset Farm in Dover March 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for a Tots in the Kitchen cooking class for ages 3 to 5 and their parents. The session in the farm’s teaching kitchen will introduce the basics of cooking, featuring simple recipes like muffins, scones, and cookies. Adults can register at thetrustees.org. Tickets for an adult/child pair are $28 for Trustee members and $35 for nonmembers.

Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel. Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.