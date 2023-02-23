Partial roof collapse reported at vacant building in North End, fire officials say

“Companies working a partial roof collapse and multiple floors compromised at a building under construction at 43 Fleet st. North end,” the Fire Department tweeted. “This is a 5 story attached brick building unoccupied. We have evacuated 45 and 37 Fleet as precaution.”

Boston Fire Department officials confirmed the collapse in a Twitter post at 10:23 a.m. It happened on Fleet Street, and two neighboring properties were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

A roof partially collapsed Thursday morning on a vacant, five-story brick building in Boston’s North End, officials said.

A firefighter inspected the roof collapse at a building in Boston David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

At 10:37 a.m., fire officials tweeted that crews were using a drone to assess the damaged roof.

Crews also used a laser at the scene.

“Companies are using a laser to detect any movement in the building,” the BFD tweeted at 10:57 a.m. “A collapse zone has been established around the perimeter of the building.”

Late Thursday morning, dozens of firefighters and stood below the damaged building, which was sealed off with yellow caution tape. A ladder from a fire truck reached up to the top floor, as the drone circled overhead.

Boston Fire Department at the scene of a roof collapse on Fleet Street in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Mike O’Brien, who lives across the street, described hearing a loud bang earlier in the morning.

”I thought just like they’re unloading a big truck, boat, and I just didn’t think anything of it,” O’Brien said.

He said he left to get coffee before returning to his building, and when he returned, “all of the sudden there’s fire trucks everywhere.”

Another witness, Erin Samba, said she walks down Fleet Street daily to get to work.

”People are saying that the whole building collapsed from the inside. I just hope everyone is okay,” Samba said as she passed by the scene. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Across the street, a contractor drilled into the doorway of another adjacent building.

”We were just working outside and all of these fire trucks came. It was weird because we didn’t see anything at all,” said the man, who would only give his first name, Joseph.

This breaking news story will be updated.





