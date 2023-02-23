Readers share their thoughts on remote work

Following the release of the report, the Globe asked experts to weigh in on the results. And we also asked our readers to share their thoughts.

A January survey by the opinion analytics platform CivicScience found that remote workers were twice as likely to be unhappy as those in the office, with discontent particularly high among Gen Z respondents.

More than 800 people responded to a poll that accompanied the article. Of the responses we received, 46 percent said they prefer a hybrid work model, 39 percent said they prefer to work fully remote and 15 percent said they’d rather work in an office setting.

Many readers also shared their own personal experiences in the comment section of the story, explaining why they are for, or against, remote work.

Here’s a roundup of their different perspectives:

“My first fully remote job started in 2006 and it worked great. Almost all of my co-workers were in Europe and that meant that all meetings finished before noon and I had an uninterrupted block of time in the afternoon to get work done. It was a highly productive company and as long as you got your work done and it was to the company’s high standards, they didn’t care how or where you did it. That was a great place to work. Since then I have worked in an office mostly, but I have been fully remote again since about 2019. I like the flexibility and not having a commute but after years of Covid and not going anywhere really, I’m starting to think about looking for a new job where I can go into an office if I want. For a change of pace, if for no other reason.”

“I have worked for software companies throughout my 30-year career and have always had options to work remotely. The companies I worked for are all based in Mass. and within commuting distance. Years ago it was 1-2 days/week and now since Covid I have the option to work fully remote or come to the office when I want. My dept. chooses to go into the office on Tuesdays, some of us go in a bit more often for a variety of reasons. This flexibility would not be possible unless the entire company was productive. Our CEO has shared that productivity increased substantially since Covid. I am fortunate to work for a company where the employees enjoy their work and give 100% no matter where they are based. We are all on Zoom calls throughout the day with our fellow employees and customers so we never feel isolated or out of touch. We also communicate frequently over Slack. Technology plays a huge role in making this work but also as employees we are held accountable and take pride in our work. This and support from our leadership allows us to make our own choices on where and how we want to work. I do not relish the days of schlepping to the T in all kinds weather or 1 hour+ commutes in traffic to travel 10 miles. I am a happier and more productive person today because of the flexibility I have. For some companies and industries, there is no need to be in office simply for the sake of watching over employees.”

“There is definitely no ‘one size fits all’ here. My company is very flexible now and very few people come in more than one day a week. That is great for me, someone who had many years experience at this company so knows most of the people from years in the office prior to Covid, and also someone with 35 years of general work and office experience. However, my much younger colleagues, especially those right out of college, are having trouble meeting colleagues, and getting to know the company culture working remotely. More importantly, I realize that the very new to work are missing out on all those social cues and learning I did by watching my peers and colleagues interact with one another, on the phone, in meetings, in the hallway. I feel bad for this cohort just coming out of college and high school who will miss out on all that. As for me however, I’ll never go back more than one or two days a week. So, no one size fits all, like most things in life.”

“My entire company, management and all, has been remote since the pre-pandemic times. We hire people who get things done, and if they don’t, we fire them. It’s an alarmingly simple solution that is also used in offices, except we don’t waste time commuting. We get together once every few months and have dinner and a beer and socially we couldn’t be closer. The myth of the office creating some magical better solution that inspires people is nonsense, and the pandemic woke up the masses to that fact. And middle managers, who do very little, are very afraid of this.”

“I hate commuting. It doesn’t matter if it is driving, or public transportation, I hate commuting. The only way I would want to go into an office is if I could walk to it. One of the reasons I initially accepted an offer from my current company is because they offered hybrid or complete remote after working a year in the office. When the pandemic hit in 2020, it was a seamless transition. We had already been using Zoom for a year in the office. So, in 2021, when a survey was sent around, and you had to choose your preferred method of working, it was easy for me to remain home.”

“Have been working hybrid for nearly 25 years. Best of both worlds for me — some interaction, some ability to focus. The trick seems to be ensuring everyone is on equal footing. We had rules of engagement for hybrid meetings — no sidebar conversations, one speaker at a time. But these were companies with a global footprint that understood that they needed to knit everyone together.”

“Requiring everyone to come to the office is failure of leadership to manage employees properly. If you work in a multinational company, many of your team members are not even in the same country. I agree there is some value coming to the office to help train new employees and build a department bond, but if we’re more deliberate about how and when we interact making office attendance mandatory and one size fits all would not be necessary.”

“My commute is only 15 minutes, so I go into the office Tues, Wed, Thurs, then work from home on Mon and Fri. By choice...I was going stir crazy in my little office at home. But others have bigger commutes and so they only come in once a week for our Tuesday meetings.”

“There will always be people and managers who have different work styles and needs. In our office of 40 plus, some people are remote, some hybrid and some come in every day. I enjoy being there twice a week on days that others are so I can have quicker chats instead of lengthy emails. That said our office is empty and it’s not as engaging to be there. It’s being hit renovated this spring with eye to more flexible space and I’m hoping that will make coming in nicer. I don’t have a walled/door office and haven’t in 20 years so maybe if I did that would change things. I like having a dedicated discs and not a reservable space that changes so I’m inclined to be in more so I can. That said being home gives me important flexibility with my health, family and other life commitments.”

“I just shut down for the night and its 9PM, started at 6:30 AM... all this so can I take Friday off. There is no way that being in an office and sitting in traffic would make a difference to my company or the things I did today. Even though I worked a long day, saw my teenager come and go and was home. I’ll quit before I give that up to sit in a hotel space.”

“It’s an interesting debate. I am at the end of my career, so going to the office has no real purpose for me. I can do my job remotely and COVID allowed me to prove it. However if I was early in my career, i would want to be in the office at least 2-3 days a week. I look back on the interactions I had with senior people, and the opportunities it often created, and I don’t understand how that happens remotely.”

“I don’t want to go into the office, but I don’t know how new employees do it. How do you learn a job? After three years of exclusive work at home, I find it nice in the saved time and expense, but it is very isolating. It’s not healthy to sit in your house alone and stare at a screen all day. I could not imagine being 40 and having to do this for another 15 plus years.”

“Not everyone has the space and resources to work from home. Some people share an apartment with roommates. If they are all working from home, how does that work?”

“My sister in law ran a very successful business from home for most of her career. She occasionally travelled for business meetings or conferences. She rarely had to leave home. Sounds like a perfect scenario! She’s retired now but has no friends - her daughter says all of her “friends” are former co-workers that she actually hasn’t seen in decades). She’s developed a phobia about driving anywhere if the weather is anything but a perfectly clear day. She has serious mobility issues from lack of activity. Watch out what you ask for. Lack of social interaction and outside activity can have serious long-term ramifications.”

“There are people who live in small apartments working on a laptop while sitting in their bed. Many of those people would prefer an office setting.”

“I don’t know how people get up and want to stay at home all day. To each their own.”

“There are some positions that may work fine remote. But most jobs require collaboration and ideas that just don’t happen in a fully remote environment. You need those chance discussions at the coffee pot or over lunch. The quick hello in a hallway that turns into a new lead. There needs to be days at the office.”

Jenna Reyes can be reached at jenna.reyes@globe.com.