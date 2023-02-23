R.I. small businesses to get $61.7 million boost from US Treasury

“With about $62 million that will help local entrepreneurs and small businesses, we’re pretty excited about what this means for their access to capital and ultimately for our economy,” Whitehouse said. “In addition to being nearly $62 million, it can be leveraged and magnified to facilitate small business owners and startup entrepreneurs getting other loans.”

Governor Daniel J. McKee and US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse joined White House officials in detailing the State Small Business Credit Initiative funding during an online press call Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island will receive $61.7 million in federal funding to boost small businesses, especially minority-owned businesses and those in “underserved” communities, the US Treasury Department announced Thursday.

McKee, whose family ran the McKee Brothers Oil Corp., said the pandemic “impacted our small business in our state in a very significant way.” He said the only equivalent situation for small businesses in Rhode Island was the state banking crisis in the early 1990s, when about one-third of the state’s population lost access to their bank accounts.

But McKee said federal funding has helped Rhode Island’s economy bounce back quickly from the pandemic, and he said the state has already provided funding to boost small businesses, such as Feast & Fettle in East Providence.

“To be able to continue that right now with this program is going to help us extend that effort into communities that have been underserved,” McKee said. “We know one of the biggest hurdles to a minority-owned business, to an underserved community business, to a woman-owned business, is … opening and growing and sustaining a model where they can employ individuals.”

Rhode Island received approval for up to $61.7 million to operate three programs: a capital access program, a loan participation program, and an equity/venture capital program.

Rhode Island will receive $31.5 million for an “equity/venture capital program” that will target “both early-stage and high-growth firms, working with partners that have a proven track record reaching underserved communities.”

The state will receive nearly $27 million for small business loans to expand capital access for “businesses located in underserved communities and/or led by historically underserved entrepreneurs, including those that do not have existing banking relationships.”

And the state will receive $3 million for a capital access program that will support “a portfolio insurance program by establishing a dedicated reserve account at each lender to cover losses on enrolled loans.”

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 amended the Small Business Jobs Act of 2010 to reauthorize and provide $10 billion to fund the State Small Business Credit Initiative as a response to the economic effects of the pandemic.

States and territories submitted plans to the Biden administration for how they would use the money to help. And on Thursday, Rhode Island received some of the funding, along with Arkansas, Wisconsin, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Treasury Department has now announced the approval of state and territory plans for more than $6.6 billion in State Small Business Credit Initiative funding to support small business and entrepreneurship, and expand access to capital.

“This is an historic investment in entrepreneurship, small business growth, and innovation through the American Rescue Plan that will help reduce barriers to capital access for traditionally underserved communities,” Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said. “These SSBCI funds will promote equitable economic growth across the country.”

