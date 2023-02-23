Snow and cold are making Boston roads slick Thursday. A bigger snow event could come next week.

Precipitation Thursday will be generally light in Boston, and most of it will be over before noon. Where roads are treated, travel will be slow but certainly doable. Untreated surfaces are going to remain slick throughout the day and may get worse. Even though precipitation will be mostly over this afternoon there still could be a little bit of snow, sleet, or freezing drizzle, and temperatures will be falling. The slush will harden into an icy mess if you have not removed it.

The lack of much cold and snow this season means that when we do see either of those, it tends to be a bigger deal.

I expect temperatures to go below freezing this morning just west of Boston, then continue to fall below freezing south of the city this afternoon. By the evening commute, it will be in the mid-20s in Boston.

One area of mixed precipitation moves out of the area Thursday morning as a new area moves in from the northwest overnight. Tropical Tidbits

Overnight a small area of precipitation will cross the region. It’s likely going to be either freezing rain or sleet. Notice the pinkish colored area crossing through in the loop above. Either way, it’s going to mean road crews have to go back out to treat the roads before dawn on Friday. The good news is that the precipitation will be over a few hours before sunrise.

A light glaze of ice is likely Thursday night in much of the area. Dave Epstein

On Friday, we may briefly get above freezing for a couple of hours. Otherwise, it’s going to be cold and windy, with temperatures falling in the afternoon to be near 20 by dark. This is the beginning of about 24 hours of arctic air.

When you get up Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits and only reaching the low to mid-20s in the afternoon. There could also be a snow shower.

Sunday is a little milder with readings back into the 30s along with a chance of snow showers again.

Notice the top line in red, which represents predicted temperatures, becomes cold Saturday morning. NOAA

Monday looks to be cold and dry before clouds roll in in the afternoon, setting the stage for the potential snowstorm Monday night and Tuesday.

There’s always the potential this ends up being nothing, or not an impactful snow event. But I would say this is our strongest likelihood of a more significant snow so far this winter. The details on this will become clearer over the upcoming weekend but it’s one of those stay tuned situations.

The global models are predicting accumulating snow for the area on Tuesday next week. This forecast can change significantly over the coming days. TropicalTidbits



