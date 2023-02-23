State officials shorten full closure for Sumner Tunnel; shutdown will last from July 5 through Aug. 31

The tunnel began closing on weekends last June, for the first phase of a massive repair project.

The summer closure of the Sumner Tunnel, initially slated to last from May until early September, will instead be far shorter, running only from July 5 through Aug. 31, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Officials said Thursday that 26 weekend closures have occurred to date, and they’ll continue up to July 5, excepting certain holiday weekends and other planned pauses in construction.

Summer 2024, MassDOT said, will bring another roughly two-month closure of the tunnel during July and August for more work.

“We are pleased to be announcing a shorter closure of the Sumner Tunnel to traffic this summer, basically half as long this summer as previously planned,” said Mass. Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in a statement from MassDOT.

“Since launching the Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project last year, we have been working closely with our contractor to identify every opportunity to reduce traffic impacts,” Gulliver said. “Breaking up the full closure for only eight and a half weeks this summer rather than four months significantly benefits regional travelers, local businesses, and area residents.”

The Sumner Tunnel carries inbound traffic in one direction under Boston Harbor. When it opened in 1934, it was the first traffic tunnel in Massachusetts, and it remains one of the oldest in the country, according to MassDOT.

MassDOT officials said in June that conditions in the tunnel have deteriorated to the point that major restoration work is necessary. The plans include restoring the overhead arch and ceiling; painting the interior tunnel walls; installing new lights, utility conduits, and cables; and building a new roadway surface.

More information on the project can be viewed on the Sumner Tunnel restoration project’s website at https://www.mass.gov/info-details/sumner-tunnel-restoration-project-history, officials said.

“Corrosion and wear-and-tear have deeply impacted wall panels and gutters,” the site says. “There’s exposed rebar on the ceiling, and even after resurfacing, pavement conditions are poor – a fact that should be obvious to anyone who drives the length of the tunnel. ... At this point, we’re well beyond patches and repairs: the only way to keep the Sumner Tunnel in service is with a top-to-bottom restoration.”

