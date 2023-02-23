Thanks to TikTok, a Vermont author’s crime thriller is a bestseller after 11 years of almost no sales

Richards had always wanted to write a thriller. Back in 1998, he was working for a life insurance company full time while raising three kids when he decided to study under a writing coach at a local college to develop the writing chops he needed.

Eleven years after publication, Lloyd Devereux Richards’s “Stone Maidens” is an Amazon bestseller , and the 74-year-old Montpelier resident has TikTok to thank.

“Pacing, dialogue, character development . . . I learned everything you need to know about the tools to start on a journey of writing a book,” Richards told the Globe in a phone interview this week. “I’d spent weekends and late nights working on it. I made every writers’ mistake that you could possibly make.”

Years later, Richards had a working draft, and in 2012, he secured a publisher: Thomas & Mercer, an Amazon subsidiary. But despite all the hard work, his novel wasn’t sparking sales.

“There’s the old expression, ‘Don’t quit your day job.’ That was true for me,” Richards said.

Nevertheless, he continued writing, and penned a sequel to his novel, which follows an FBI forensic anthropologist investigating a serial killer who’s leaving the bodies of his victims in southern Indiana forests. Richards completed the sequel last fall.

“At that point, I had no sales,” he said.

But his daughter, Marguerite, had an idea.

“When I saw him writing the sequel after no one was really reading the first book, that was so touching to me,” Marguerite told the Globe. “When he finished last summer or fall, I said, ‘Dad, I want to make a TikTok video.’”

On Feb. 7, Marguerite posted a 16-second video.

“My dad spent 14 years writing a book,” the text in the TikTok read. “He worked full time and his kids came first. But made time for his book. He’s so happy even though sales aren’t great. I’d love for him to get some sales. He doesn’t even know what TikTok is.”

Ask, and apparently you shall receive.

The video went viral overnight, racking up more than 2 million views. On Amazon, “Stone Maidens” quickly ascended the bestsellers list, surpassing Colleen Hoover’s “It Starts With Us” and Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare.” The video currently has more than 10.5 million likes.

“I had no idea all of this would happen,” Marguerite said.

“It’s surreal,” Richards added. “The outpouring has been unbelievable.”

Commenters were quick to praise Richards’s determination.

“As a frustrated writer, this really moved and inspired me to keep doing what I love,” one commenter said.

Others were clearly charmed by the author, calling him their “TikTok dad” and thanking Marguerite for sharing her father with the online community.

“I’m still dumbfounded. It’s like a dream,” Richards said, adding that he and his daughter had just driven down to New York City for an opportunity related to “Stone Maidens” they couldn’t yet disclose. “This new world has done everything for me.”

They haven’t yet seen figures for book sales, but they expect to by March.

“I’ll share that when we have it,” Marguerite said.

Richards said he’s been especially inspired by the young demographic supporting his work.

“It warms my heart that 18-24 year olds largely on this TikTok platform are enjoying this book,” he said. “It tells me young people like to read, and I think it’s a tremendously hopeful sign in America that young people love to read books.”

