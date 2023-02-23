Three people stabbed in Taunton, police say

Three people were stabbed and self-transported themselves to a local hospital Thursday in Taunton, police said.

At 12:42 p.m., Taunton police received a report of several individuals stabbed at Miles Standish Industrial Park in the area of John Hancock Road and Charles F. Colton Road, authorities said.

Before first responders arrived, three people who sustained apparent stab wounds self-transported themselves to a nearby hospital, police said. Police are not aware of any other injuries, authorities said.