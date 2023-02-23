Winter weather sweeps back into New England

In the Boston area, sleet, freezing rain, and rain fell Wednesday night, leaving several inches of wintry precipitation that will continue Thursday morning, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire and a winter storm warning for northern New Hampshire, Vermont, and most of Maine. Parts of New Hampshire and Maine have gotten half a foot of snow or more.

A winter blast brought a treacherous mix of wind, snow and ice to the region Thursday in a bracing reminder that it’s still February in New England.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20s across northern Massachusetts, causing standing water and slush to freeze, the National Weather Service said.

In Massachusetts, the Department of Transportation warned drivers to be careful during the morning commute. A tractor-trailer had jackknifed on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford around 7 a.m., closing the center and left lane.

The agency said it had deployed 1,363 pieces of equipment to clear and treat the roads. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was lowered to 40 mph between Boston and the New York border.

In Boston, the public works department said it had 160 pieces of equipment treating and clearing city streets and encouraged people to use public transportation.

Cold air is expected to continue Friday as an arctic front moves through the area and will linger Saturday before temperatures tick back up on Sunday, forecasters said. Scattered snow showers are possible both days, and another wintry mix could fall Monday night into Tuesday.

