Biden nominates former Mastercard CEO to lead World Bank

If confirmed, Banga will bring vast experience running large organizations and deep knowledge of the digital economy. Raised in India, he would bring a firsthand understanding of the challenges that developing countries face.

The nomination will initiate a months-long confirmation process before a final decision by the World Bank’s board. It is not clear if any other countries will nominate a candidate. The World Bank president is traditionally an American citizen chosen by the United States.

BENGALURU, India — The Biden administration nominated Ajay Banga, the former longtime chief executive of Mastercard, to be the next president of the World Bank, a selection that is likely to drastically reshape the global development institution and broaden its ambitions to combat climate change.

“Ajay is uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history,” President Biden said in a statement. “He has spent more than three decades building and managing successful, global companies that create jobs and bring investment to developing economies, and guiding organizations through periods of fundamental change.”

Banga’s selection could disappoint some climate activists who have been calling on the Biden administration to nominate a president with a strong background in environmental issues. His lack of direct public sector experience could also be viewed with skepticism by some development experts.

Speculation surrounding the nomination has gathered momentum in the last week since David Malpass, the current World Bank president, announced his intention to step down by the end of June, with nearly a year left in his five-year term. Malpass, who was picked by former president Donald Trump, drew criticism and stirred frustration among Biden administration officials for his lack of focus on the bank’s climate agenda.

Those concerns came to a head in September, when Malpass came under fire for his views on climate change. When asked if he accepted the overwhelming scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels was causing global temperatures to rise, he demurred. “I’m not a scientist,” he said. The exchange, during a live interview at a New York Times event, set off a slow-motion public relations crisis for Malpass.

A central part of the next World Bank president’s job will be reengineering the institution to make it a more pivotal player in a coordinated effort by Western nations to address global warming, despite some developing countries’ concerns that the mission could overtake the bank’s poverty reduction goals.

Banga has described the challenge of climate change, which he called “humanity versus nature,” as a matter of trade-offs that has for years stumped politicians.

“You end up applying what are shorter-term solutions to what are very long-term problems,” Banga said in 2021 in a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations. “And therefore you end up putting a band aid on an open wound.”

Banga is a vice chairman of General Atlantic, a private equity firm. He retired from Mastercard in 2021 after running the company for more than a decade, quadrupling its profits, and becoming one of the most prominent Indian American executives in the United States.

Before Mastercard, Banga worked for more than a decade at Citigroup and at Nestlé in India.

Judge says Trump and Wray can be deposed in lawsuits

A federal judge on Thursday ordered that former president Donald Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray can be questioned under oath by attorneys for two former senior FBI employees who allege in separate lawsuits that they were illegally targeted for retribution after the FBI investigated Russia’s interference in the 2020 presidential election.

The decision by US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington came in consolidated lawsuits against the FBI and Justice Department by former senior FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Strzok seeks reinstatement and back pay over what he alleges was his unfair termination for criticizing then-president Trump. Page alleges officials unlawfully released a trove of politically charged text messages she exchanged with Strzok, with whom she was having an affair.

Ga. gun laws cited in fight to host Democratic convention

CHICAGO — The battle between Chicago and Atlanta over hosting the 2024 Democratic convention is heating up with a new claim from Illinois that Georgia’s lenient open carry gun laws — already an issue with several public events in Atlanta — could make security a nightmare.

With a decision possibly weeks away, officials involved agree that Atlanta and Chicago appear to lead New York, the third of the finalists still under consideration. Union officials have for weeks pressed President Biden and the Democratic National Committee to pick the more union-friendly city; Chicago has more than 30 unionized hotels, while Atlanta has just two, they say.

But recent events have brought a new argument: Georgia’s lenient gun laws could make it extremely difficult to keep firearms away from the delegates. The Secret Service is likely to declare the convention a “national security special event” and supersede state ordinances with its own rules inside a fortified perimeter.

But in hotels, along bus routes, and at meetings and parties far from the core convention sites, guns could find their way in, security consultants warn, especially if Georgia’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, holds to his pro-gun views and refuses to intervene.

“It just creates a tense environment,” said Charles H. Ramsey, who once led police forces in Washington and Philadelphia and now does security consulting. “To me, it’s an issue.”

Georgia Democrats have scoffed at the pitch. The State Farm Arena, which would be one of the main sites of the convention should Atlanta win the bid, has protocols in place that prohibit carrying a firearm, despite gun laws that ostensibly allow weapons in most public spaces.

Doug Shipman, president of the Atlanta City Council, said in an interview that the city had hosted big events since the state passed its first open carry law — derided by opponents as the “guns everywhere” bill — in 2014. The city also has strong security relationships with federal, state and local law enforcement authorities, he added.

But, more to the point, the political significance of hosting the convention in a swing state that Biden narrowly carried in 2020 may supersede logistical and policy hurdles such as gun laws, abortion bans and union hotels, Atlanta boosters said.

Alaska lawmaker censured for remarks on child abuse

Experts testified before Alaska lawmakers Monday about the widespread, long-term harm child abuse has on the state — to the economy, to the workforce, and to taxpayers when traumatized children and the adults they grow up to be rely on government services.

But, in questioning one of those experts, Republican state Representative David Eastman zeroed in on a possible “benefit.”

“How would you respond to the argument that I have heard on occasion where, um, in the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it’s not good for the child, but it’s actually a benefit to society because there aren’t needs for government services and whatnot over the whole course of that child’s life?” Eastman said.

In the days since the committee meeting, Eastman’s remarks have caused an uproar. His colleagues called them “despicable,” “atrocious,” and “indefensible.” On Wednesday, the Alaska House of Representatives voted 35-1 to censure him.

Democratic Representative Andrew Gray, in introducing his censure motion, said Eastman had brought “great shame on this House.” The only lawmaker who voted against the motion was Eastman, who was also censured in 2017 for saying that some Alaskans try to get pregnant “so that they can get a free trip to the city” to get an abortion.

He was the first Alaska House member in history to be censured, a formal admonishment that otherwise carries no repercussions.

