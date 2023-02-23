Justice Department indicts 13 alleged leaders of MS-13 gang

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against more than a dozen alleged high-ranking leaders of the international gang MS-13, accusing them of directing criminal activities including murder in the United States, El Salvador, Mexico and other countries over the past two decades.

An indictment unsealed by the US Department of Justice in the Eastern District of New York details charges against 13 defendants including racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to provide or conceal material support to terrorists, and narco-terrorism conspiracy.

Four of the alleged gang leaders were expelled from Mexico and arrested by the FBI at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Wednesday, according to a Justice Department statement. They face additional charges including alien smuggling conspiracy resulting in death and could receive the death penalty if convicted, prosecutors said.