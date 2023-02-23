‘A grave mistake’: Schumer slams McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 surveillance footage

Democrats condemned McCarthy after Axios reported this week that he had granted Carlson access to the surveillance footage. Carlson, a conservative political commentator, is known for pushing conspiracy theories and extremist ideas and stoking partisan divisions.

“Giving someone as disingenuous as Tucker Carlson exclusive access to this type of sensitive information is a grave mistake by Speaker McCarthy that will only embolden supporters of the Big Lie and weaken faith in our democracy,” Schumer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter to Senate Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to give Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to more than 40,000 hours of US Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 insurrection, denouncing the move as a “grave mistake.”

Schumer said in his letter he was surprised to learn that McCarthy, a California Republican, had allowed Carlson and his crew access to the footage. He said McCarthy had done so as a bargaining tool to “get the votes he needed from the MAGA wing of the House Republican Conference.”

“The speaker is needlessly exposing the Capitol complex to one of the worst security risks since 9/11,” Schumer said. He described the footage as a “treasure trove of closely held information about how the Capitol complex is protected,” and that its release exposes Congress to the possibility of another attack.

Television producers for Carlson were on Capitol Hill last week to begin combing through the footage, which includes “multiple camera angles from all over” the grounds, Axios reported. The process of sharing the tapes began early this month.

Carlson, who told Axios there was “never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret,” will air excerpts in the weeks to come. He had pushed on his show for the footage to be released.

“If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it. It’s impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that,” Carlson said.

On Monday, he said on his program that his producers had been granted “unfettered” access to the footage. Carlson has long criticized the House panel tasked with investigating the insurrection at the Capitol and has downplayed the deadly violence that occurred.

Violent insurrectionists loyal to then-president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after Trump’s repeated peddling of baseless election fraud claims. As they overran the halls of Congress and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral college win from the 2020 presidential election, the mob left a trail of destruction in its wake. Parts of the building were ransacked, police officers were assaulted, and elected officials were sent into hiding.

Five people died as a result of the attack.

The Jan. 6 committee held hearings last year and released its final report on the attack in December.

According to the Washington Post, the committee asked Capitol Police for permission before using any footage during the hearings. Sources told the Post that the panel did not want to disclose the location of security cameras publicly.

In a statement Tuesday, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said that when “Congressional Leadership or Congressional Oversight Committees ask for things like this, we must give it to them.”

Other Democrats railed against McCarthy’s decision to release the footage to Carlson.

Representative Adam Schiff of California, a member of the Jan. 6 committee, referred to Carlson as a “man who spews Kremlin talking points” and suggests the attack “was a false flag.”

Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, who chaired the Jan. 6 panel, said in a statement that the committee treated the video footage with “great sensitivity given the concerns about the security of lawmakers, staff, and the Capitol complex.”

McCarthy owes “the American people an explanation of why” he handed the footage to Carlson and “what steps he has taken to address the significant security concerns at stake,” he said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.