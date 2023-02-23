Trump legal team assails Georgia inquiry

Earlier this week, the foreperson, Emily Kohrs, spoke in interviews with several news outlets after the Associated Press identified her through a public records request. She said the 23-person special grand jury, which can only make recommendations on whether prosecutors should indict, had made such recommendations for more than a dozen people in the case. Fani T. Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, who is handling the case, will ultimately make charging decisions and bring them to a regular grand jury.

As of Thursday afternoon, however, the two lawyers had not filed any motions in court challenging the inquiry. Nor would they discuss what form such a challenge might take, saying only that they were weighing their options. “We’re just considering everything,” one of the lawyers, Drew Findling, said.

ATLANTA — Lawyers for former president Donald Trump said late Wednesday that details divulged this week by the foreperson of a special grand jury investigating election interference by Trump and his allies had “poisoned” the Georgia inquiry.

Kohrs declined to name names or say which laws the jurors believed had been broken. But asked if Trump was among those recommended for indictment, she told The New York Times: “You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science.”

Some outside legal experts have said Kohrs’ public comments present a headache, if nothing else, for prosecutors because the foreperson, who described some of her interactions with witnesses in light and playful language, could be seen as diminishing the gravity of the proceedings. Others expressed doubt that her comments would have much impact, if any, on the case, in part because special grand juries cannot bring criminal charges. Regardless, there is little precedent to go on because special grand juries are relatively rare.

“I don’t know if it’s the wisest thing or the best appearance that the prosecutors would want,” said John B. Meixner Jr., a law professor at the University of Georgia and former federal prosecutor, “but I certainly don’t see anything so far that would taint anything presented to the later grand jury that would hand down indictments.”

Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for the Fulton County district attorney’s office, declined to comment on the Trump lawyers’ criticism of the case. He noted that the office had nothing to do with Kohrs’s media appearances.

Trump is seen as having two main areas of particular legal jeopardy in the Georgia inquiry: the calls he made to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 election and his direct involvement in efforts to assemble an alternate slate of electors even after three vote counts affirmed President Biden’s victory in the state.

In the interviews — which laid out a number of details of her experience on the grand jury — Kohrs, 30, said she was trying to carefully follow the rules for jurors set out by the judge, Robert C.I. McBurney of Fulton County Superior Court. McBurney has not barred the jurors from talking, though they are restricted from discussing their deliberations.

The lawyers, however, said that Kohrs, in discussing the case, had in fact divulged several matters that they believed constituted “deliberations,” including jurors’ discussions about “who to call, why to call them” and “what battles they wanted to fight,” said Jennifer Little, a lawyer for Trump.

But in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McBurney said he told jurors that deliberations are only “the discussions they had amongst themselves when it was just the grand jurors in the room.” By contrast, if a witness or prosecutor was in the room, “that’s not deliberations,” he said. “They’re not prohibited from talking about that, nor are they prohibited from talking about the fruit of their deliberations, which would be the final report.”

Findling said that by hinting that the jury had recommended several indictments, Kohrs had “poisoned” the pool of potential jurors for a regular grand jury that could eventually decide whether to issue criminal indictments.

“If, let’s say, there is a recommendation to go to a grand jury,” he said, “all potential grand juries in this part of the country that listen to a radio, read a newspaper, watch TV, go online, look at the news alerts on their phone, are now reading about the deliberations or what could be interpreted as the deliberations of that grand jury.”

Trump himself blasted Kohrs on Truth Social on Wednesday for “doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts.”

Among the Trump lawyers’ criticisms of the investigation was Kohrs’s public comment that jurors had discussed media coverage of the case. “They were permitted during the course of seven months to read your newspaper, to read the local newspaper, to watch the news, to go on the Internet, and apparently even able to bring those sources of material into the four corners of the grand jury room?” Findling said. “What kind of reliable body is that?”

Special grand juries, however, operate differently than federal grand juries or many state grand juries. There has been no indication, in public filings or open court hearings, that jurors were prohibited from reading or watching news reports about the case.

Kohrs could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The Georgia investigation has emerged as one of the most potent potential legal threats to Trump, though there are others. The Manhattan district attorney is investigating hush money payments made to a pornography actress, and a special counsel in Washington is looking into the handling of classified documents as well as Trump’s actions leading up to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.