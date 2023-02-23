Big powers underestimate the willpower of the colonized to resist

Many Frenchmen once believed that about Algeria. Charles de Gaulle, before he saw the light and changed his mind, said on a 1958 visit to Algeria: “Vive l’Algeria Francais!” (long live French Algeria!). The colony had been made a department of Metropolitan France and therefore not eligible for independence in the eyes of imperialists. How well I remember during that long and torturous war to keep Algeria one with France the automobile horns of Paris blaring out three short notes followed by two: L’Al-ger-ia Fran-cais! L’Al-ger-ia Fran-cais!

As Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine war moves into its second year, one wonders what it is about empires that makes imperialists so determined not to let go. Putin says that Ukraine is an integral part of Russia; that they are “one people, a single whole … in the same historical a n d spiritual space.”

Advertisement

In time, during that long and brutal war, de Gaulle reversed course and said Algerians should have self-determination, but the conflict nearly destroyed France itself with an army mutiny to keep the colony French. For many Frenchmen then, and for many Russians now, losing the empire meant an intolerable loss of national prestige and inexorable decline as a great power.

Winston Churchill, born at the height of British imperial power, said when he was chosen to lead war-time Britain: “I have not become the King’s First Minister in order to preside over the liquidation of the British Empire.” Letting go of empire — especially India — meant diminishing Great Britain itself, many thought. Indeed, nostalgia for empire still haunts the ranks of the Conservative Party. Former US secretary of state Dean Acheson once said that Britain had lost an empire but had not yet found a role. Britain is still searching for that role.

The United States followed France into Vietnam with a new version of imperialism. Americans did not seek to rule directly but sought to bring Vietnam into America’s orbit to impose a political and societal system that would mirror our own. And in time the war the effort to keep Vietnam in America’s orbit split this country, as the Algerian War split France, into pro-war and anti-war camps.

Advertisement

National prestige played an important role. “Now we have a problem trying to make our power credible,” said John F. Kennedy in 1961, “and Vietnam looks like the place.” Then President Lyndon Johnson doubled down. “I am not going to lose Vietnam,” he said in 1963. “I am not going to be the president who saw Southeast Asia go the way China went.”

Godless Communism was the existential threat we presented, much in the way Putin blames the Satanic West as an existential threat. In his recent state of the nation address, Putin said that the war in Ukraine was the fault of “Western elites” whose purpose was to end, once and for all, “the very existence of our country.”

As did Putin when he invaded Ukraine a year ago, big powers tend to underestimate the willpower of the colonized to resist. “I refuse to believe that a little, fourth-rate power like the North Vietnamese doesn’t have a breaking point,” said Henry Kissinger in 1969. He never found that breaking point.

Today, a year after he invaded, Putin is still trying to find Ukraine’s breaking point, but he has made it very clear he is not ready to let empire go.

Advertisement

H.D.S. Greenway is a former editorial page editor of the Globe and author of “Foreign Correspondent: A Memoir” and “Loaded with Dynamite: Unintended Consequences of Woodrow Wilson’s Idealism.”