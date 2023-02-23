Kevin McCarthy lets a rabid Foxer into the hen House

The question: Given the deals he cut with far-right Freedom Caucus types, will the House be able to function relatively normally during his speakership?

In Washington’s modern improv performance of Faust , Kevin McCarthy has sold his soul to the disheveled for a chance to be speaker of the House. If, that is, disheveled can be stretched to mean the kooky, the conspiracists, the cynical, and the reactionary.

To make good his gavel-gaining commitments, McCarthy has already enabled the Tinfoil Hat Hearings, at which a subcommittee of Inspector Clouseaus mistake mites for mountains, rumors for fact, and absence of evidence as indication of cover-ups. That bumblebee jamboree has played out as an unintentionally hilarious House sideshow.

This week, we learned that Faust — um, excuse me, McCarthy — has granted Tucker Carlson, who presides over a nightly Fox News fantasia of conspiracy-theorizing, rumor-mongering, and racial-resentment-rousing, with occasional excursions into misogyny, singular access to Capitol security camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021.

That, of course, is the day when a MAGA mob overran the Capitol with the goal of preventing the transfer of power from Donald Trump, who had lost the presidential election to Joe Biden.

Except that Carlson hasn’t seen things that way.

The Capitol storming may have been a false flag operation, he has suggested, one that might have been done with the complicity of federal agents.

Besides, it was just a peaceful protest that got a little out of hand, Carlson has said. The way peaceful gatherings sometimes do when the protesters suddenly discover they have brought along hockey sticks, poles, bear spray, and various other weapons, which can be pressed into unexpected service to assault police officers who they might suddenly find annoying.

In one broadcast, Carlson showed video of the MAGA marauders milling about inside the Capitol taking pictures after the violent break-in and opined this: “They don’t look like terrorists, they look like tourists.” And then this: “So, it turns out, the vast majority of people inside the Capitol on January 6 were peaceful.”

That might seem like an odd characterization of the day, at least for those who have seen the many videos of the mob battling with police officers, breaching security checkpoints and barriers, and smashing windows and doors. And calling for the hanging of Mike Pence.

But the show where Carlson made those claims came less than 10 months after Jan. 6, so perhaps none of that video — or news that 140 police officers had been treated for injuries — had yet reached Carlson.

The only other interpretation, really, is that he has been purposefully dishonest with his viewers.

What a strange and terrible stain that would be for a Fox News host!

Of course, it is true that, like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, Carlson knew that Trump ally Sidney Powell, the lead spreader of the idiotic the-voting-machines-stole-the-election claim, was spinning out preposterous falsehoods.

“Sidney Powell is lying,” Carlson said in a note to his producer, which became public as a result of Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against Fox.

As for Powell, according to Dominion’s legal filing, she was relying at least in part on assertions from an as-yet-unidentified, but seemingly neo-mystical, source. In the same e-mail in which this person made the voting-machine claims — an e-mail shared with several Fox Business hosts — she also noted that she gleaned insight “from experiencing something like time-travel in a semi-conscious state” and that “the Wind tells me I’m a ghost but I don’t believe it.” If the wind had maintained that she was a wackadoodle, there certainly would have been no grounds for accusations of meteorological mendacity.

Still, Carlson’s and Fox’s concerns didn’t focus on the need to tell the cable network viewers the facts, but rather they worried that telling the truth would alienate the cable network’s Trump-supporting audience.

“Do the executives understand how much credibility and trust we’ve lost with our audience?” Carlson texted his producer, adding that angry Fox viewers might migrate to Newsmax.

Thus when Fox reporter Jacqui Heinrich posted a fact-checking tweet challenging Donald Trump’s claim that Dominion machines had stolen millions of his votes, Carlson’s instinct wasn’t to celebrate her truth-telling but to advocate that Fox defenestrate her.

“Please get her fired,” he wrote in a text thread with Hannity and Ingraham.

Still, though rational people may be disgusted, House Freedom Caucus members have every reason to be pleased that McCarthy has granted Carlson and Fox access to the security camera footage.

Release of that footage was one of their demands of McCarthy. Now Caucus members can sit back as Carlson produces a just-a-peaceful-protest propaganda film for them — and with Fox News’ professional resources, no less!

How does McCarthy justify his decision?

“I promised,” he told The New York Times.

Just like Faust!

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.