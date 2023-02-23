Mass. doing more to help students make the most of community college

As a retired professor from Roxbury Community College who was involved in student success initiatives, I wonder whether the MassReconnect program will allow, even encourage, students to begin part time. I hope so. There are incentives pushing people to go full time — requirements for child care and transportation vouchers come to mind — and this can turn out badly.

Kudos to the Healey administration for working to offer free community college to those over 25 ( “Free community college must focus on retention, not just admission,” Editorial, Feb. 17). This comprehensive approach appears to wisely address many of the costs of college, both financial and personal. Tuition is only the beginning.

Older students, often working parents, are likely to succeed at a few courses in a first semester, but too often they fail when taking on a load designed for unencumbered 18-year-olds. If we can solve the structural problems pushing them to take on more than is reasonable, some will go on to full-time study in future semesters while others will remain part time, but many more will succeed at what they do.

Sterling Giles

Jamaica Plain





Retention data don’t tell the whole story — some students bypass a degree as part of their path

Plaudits for endorsing the idea of free community college for adults over 25, as has been accomplished in other states. You cite a 2022 report on Tennessee Reconnect that “found that of 18,217 students who enrolled in the program’s first year, 7,124 dropped out after a year without obtaining an associate degree or a technical program certificate.” However, when talking about retention data, you miss a significant point. Some community college students, rather than stay to get a degree or technical program certificate, go directly into jobs. I know of one culinary arts student who used his skills to start his own restaurant. Other students transfer their credits to four-year colleges, as an economical way to complete college. Many transfer to public colleges, but some transfer with full scholarships to private colleges.

Using “low graduation rates” has too often been a way of demeaning the great work done by our state’s community colleges. The college where I taught, North Shore Community College in Lynn, is now bringing in more high school students through early-college programs. Our state community colleges are a consistently undervalued treasure.

Susan Jhirad

Medford

The writer is a retired professor of English at North Shore Community College.





State could bridge housing and education gaps by creating student housing

I saw a connection in two separate pieces in the Feb. 17 edition of The Boston Globe (“State’s shelter crisis hits home in Concord: Some surprised by use of hotel, but lack of affordable housing is being felt everywhere,” Page A1; “Free community college must focus on retention, not just admission,” Editorial). A bellwether statistic in higher-education success is that students who live on campus, even if for one year, persist toward graduation at significantly higher rates than students who do not have this opportunity. Unlike every other state, there is no student housing at Massachusetts community college campuses, and this can place these students at a disadvantage.

Coincidentally, the daily rate to house a family at a motel is approximately the same as the daily cost (including debt service, operations, and reserves) for a purpose-built residence hall. The Commonwealth could take a decisive step toward helping to bridge both housing and education gaps by investing in student housing on land it already owns on community college campuses.

These students and residents represent our workforce and economic future. We should invest in the necessary resources to meet this critical need. The benefits could be life-changing.

Edward Adelman

Lexington

The writer is the former executive director of the Massachusetts State College Building Authority, the state entity authorized to develop housing at the state university and community college campuses.