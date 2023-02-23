Nikki Haley comes out swinging at older people

Nikki Haley’s notion that people over 75 seeking political office should be subjected to mental competency tests insults a segment of the population that continues to contribute throughout society (“The race is on for GOP and it starts with the base,” Page A1, Feb. 16). Her comment represents yet another characteristic Republican attempt to divide our society and play identity politics, something she said in the same speech she would not do. Clearly this candidate for president of the United States does not understand the contradiction. She must be dazed and confused.

Bruce Rettman