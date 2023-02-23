After a shaky start, Weymouth found its character and identity in a stunning reversal of fortune: ‘There’s no quit’

Instead of a “Here we go again” mentality, noted coach Pat Kennedy , the Wildcats (12-8-2) have responded with an 11-2-1 run since surrendering a third-period lead against the Wamps.

Sitting at 1-6-1 following a 3-2 overtime loss to archrival Braintree on Jan. 11 at Connell Memorial Rink, the Wildcats refused to ponder the ‘what ifs’, particularly after a frustrating stretch of three straight one-goal losses, two in overtime, against Bay State Conference Herget Division foes.

On the verge of another long winter, fortunes have changed in a hurry for the Weymouth boys’ hockey team.

“ ‘I think the team last year would’ve just given up. The character has changed. There’s no quit.’ Weymouth captain Ryan Guadiano, on the Wildcats' 11-2-1 run after a 1-6-1 start

Team captains Andrew Ferguson, Ryan Guadiano and Ryan Kane did not view the overtime loss to Braintree as a low point, but a turning point.

Advertisement

“I think the team last year would’ve just given up,” Guadiano said. “The character has changed. There’s no quit.”

Weymouth’s 12 regular-season wins are its most since 2011, the last time the Wildcats qualified for the Division 1A (Super 8) tournament. Weymouth has doubled its win total from a season ago, when it went out with a whimper in the Division 1 tournament with a 7-2 loss to King Philip in the play-in round.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In the first run through the Bay State Conference, the Wildcats went winless against Braintree, Walpole, Milton and Needham. In the rematches, Weymouth went 3-0-1.

“The bond in the locker room is a lot closer than what we had last year,” Ferguson said. “We weren’t that close-knit. That was a big part of our struggle.”

Weymouth's Ryan Ward (left) goes around Bishop Fenwick's Colin Churches during a recent nonleague matchup in Peabody. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

With a renewed commitment to each another, the Wildcats of today are also more in touch with Weymouth’s past success.

Kennedy, a 2005 Weymouth High graduate, was a first-year assistant when the Wildcats made their run to the Super 8 semifinals in 2011 — a team that featured Tyler Piacentini, Riley Flanagan and current assistant Bobby Ganley, all of whom were cited by the team’s captains as role models.

Advertisement

They’re also keenly aware of the most notable player with Weymouth ties: Bruins center Charlie Coyle, who was a freshman for the Wildcats in 2007 when they became, at the time, just the second public school to play in a Super 8 final before losing to BC High.

“We like to talk to the alumni for some insight,” Ferguson said. “How it worked, what they should’ve done, and get motivated off of that to help better us.”

Piacentini went on to win an NCAA Division 3 championship at Norwich in 2017. The 5-foot-4-inch Piacentini continues to tear it up in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) with the Huntsville Havoc with 107-111—218 totals over 265 career games since 2017.

In the offseason, Piacentini is back in Weymouth, organizing summer skates for the Wildcats.

“For him to be willing to come back and take his own time and spend it with these kids on the ice and try to make them better, just to give back to the program, it’s priceless,” Kennedy said.

“He tells us all those stories and all those bonds he still has with his teammates,” Guadiano said of Piacentini.

Senior AJ Prioli (10 goals, 13 assists), firing on net against Bishop Fenwick, is among five Weymouth boys' hockey players who have scored 20-plus points this season for the Wildcats (12-8-2). Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

The 6-foot-2-inch Guadiano said he models his game after Ganley. With 19-18—37 totals, he’s paced a Weymouth offense which boasts four other skaters north of 20 points in Kane (12-14—26), senior AJ Prioli (10-13—23) and junior Jack Browning (10-13—23).

Advertisement

That doesn’t even include junior defenseman Jack Brady, who’s netted three overtime winners for a Weymouth team that’s required an extra session eight times this season (3-3-2).

Living on the edge like that, the Wildcats may not be overlooked much longer once tournament pairings are released Saturday.

“I think our underdog mind-set has helped us pull out wins against some really good teams,” Ferguson said. “If we keep going that way in the tournament, any team can beat anybody.”

Ryan Kane (left) celebrates his goal against Bishop Fenwick with his Weymouth teammates, who now appear to be prepared to make a run in the MIAA state tournament. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Ice chips

▪ Chelmsford coach Kevin Leonard used to offer pump-up affirmations to sophomore goaltender Mark Bierwirth pregame.

Ever since an upset 3-1 win over Xaverian on Jan. 31, Leonard lets his standout goaltender lock in prior to puck drop without uttering a word in his direction.

The Lions (11-6-3) boast a 7-1-1 record in that stretch, only allowing a goal per game, in large part due to strong play from the sophomore in the crease.

“He’s so square and locked in,” said Leonard. “He’s having a special time.”

Bierwirth has found his voice, staying vocal with his defensemen during the play. In between periods, the sophomore grabs a marker to draw defensive zone coverage plays based on what he sees.

On Wednesday night, he registered a 31-save shutout to backstop the Lions to their first Cahoon Cup championship in nine years.

“To have someone that’s that mature at that age, his confidence [is incredible],” said Leonard. “He’s got the ability to steal a game like nobody else.”

▪ Upper Cape Tech senior captain Matt Paling, Norwell senior captain Austin Shea, and Silver Lake senior captain Aiden Dunphy each hit the 100-point marker this week.

Advertisement

Paling, who works at Bucciero Construction in addition to attending Upper Cape, potted a hat trick in an 8-5 nonleague win over Greater New Bedford a game after reaching the plateau. Shea, a dynamic forward for the No. 20 Clippers, made the all-tournament team as the Clippers cruised to the Newburyport Bank Classic Fournier Division championship.

A defenseman, Dunphy (27 goals, 73 assists) is the first Laker to hit 100 points since David Marani in 1985.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.