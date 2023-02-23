Bruins acquire grit in defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington for Craig Smith, three draft picks

According to the media release, the Bruins surrendered right winger Craig Smith, along with three draft picks: a first-rounder this year, a third-rounder in 2024, and a second-rounder in 2025.

SEATTLE — The Bruins added some significant snarl to their roster on Thursday, just hours ahead of taking on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the acquisition of ex-Brown right winger Garnet Hathaway and hard-hitting Russian defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

Smith, in his third year as a Bruin after signing as an unrestricted free agent, collected a meager 4-6—10 line in 42 games this season. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year.

Hathaway and Orlov, both 31, likewise are both UFAs at the end of this season. Hathaway arrives with what is left of his $1.2 million cap hit and Orlov, the No. 55 pick in the 2009 draft, is at the end of a long-term deal.

The Capitals retained half of Orlov’s salary, which means the Bruins, already tight to the cap, were left on the hook for 25 percent of what remains of Orlov’s $5.1 million cap hit.

The Bruins released details of the deal at 6:30 p.m., noting they also acquired prospect Andrei Svetlakov from the Wild. Svetalkov, yet to play in the NHL, is a left-shooting center with CSKA (Red Army) Moscow, and has a line of 11-16–27 in 66 games this season. He was the 178th pick in the 2017 entry draft.

The Wild acquired a fifth-round pick from the Bruins in 2023 in the swap, according to the Bruins.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney was to meet with the media at 7:15 p.m.

It’s likely the players will join the Bruins Friday in Vancouver and be in the lineup Saturday night to face the Canucks.

