Bruins coach Jim Montgomery: ‘We addressed a lot of things in one trade’

“From a depth perspective … from a toughness perspective,” said Montgomery, noting what the afternoon’s acquisitions of Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov brought to his team. “We addressed a lot of things in one trade.”

On Thursday, he agreed, he became even richer.

SEATTLE — From his first days on the job as Bruins coach, Jim Montgomery has talked of the many riches he inherited with the Spoked-B roster — one that has led the NHL for most of the season.

Montgomery, speaking with the media here some 90 minutes prior to puck drop vs. the Kraken, said he expects both new players to arrive in Vancouver Friday and he anticipates both will play the next night vs. the Canucks.

With the loss of Craig Smith to Washington in the deal, Montgomery was short one forward for the game here, which meant little-used blueliner Jakub Zboril drew back into the lineup as a seventh defenseman. The forward group consisted of four centers and seven wingers.

If both ex-Capitals are lineup-ready in Vancouver, it will necessitate Montgomery moving one of his six regular defensemen to the sideline. Orlov, a left shot, can play both sides, so that doesn’t necessarily point to, say, Matt Grzelcyk or Derek Forbort, both of whom are left shots, having to take a night off.

But adding two players will mean subtracting one, leaving the coach with added new riches to figure out the math.

“Well, I’d rather be playing with three aces and two kings, than three twos and two threes,” said a smiling Montgomery.

