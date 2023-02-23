Buoyed by its stellar sophomore backcourt, Burke boys win back-to-back City League basketball titles

“Last year we were a little inexperienced and as freshmen it was tough for me and Jaeden,” said Fenton, who was named tournament MVP with 21 points and 8 assists over two games. “It’s a blessing to be in this game again. We wanted this, we worked for this, and we got it. Next up is a state [title].”

The backcourt duo led the Bulldogs to a second straight city title Thursday at Madison Park with clutch play in a 58-54 victory over Charlestown, following up last year’s title over Latin Academy, which marked Burke’s first City Championship since 1998.

Burke sophomores Jasaad Fenton and Jaeden Roberts have already put their footprint on the history of Boston City League basketball.

After Charlestown (18-4) took an early lead, Burke (16-4) controlled the game by creating turnovers and getting easy buckets in transition. The Bulldogs led, 29-20, at the half, but the Townies slowly crept back to take their first lead since the opening minutes at 36-35.

Burke sophomore guard Jaeden Roberts (right) attacks the rim while avoiding Charlestown’s Jaylin Crawford-Williams (left). Roberts had 17 points for Burke in its 58-54 victory over the Townies. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In order to shake things up, Burke coach Sean Ryan went to a man-to-man defense, a rare move from a team with limited depth that typically plays zone.

“In the first half, we’re really good, and then our zone kind of lacks energy towards the end,” said Ryan. “We just needed something different to get the kids’ minds back to defending. I thought we slowed the game a little to our advantage.”

There were five ties and six lead changes down the stretch before Roberts (17 points) hit a clutch 3-pointer to put Burke ahead, 50-48, with less than two minutes remaining. Chris Cruz (7 points) and Matt Drayton (6 points) provided key buckets to keep the Bulldogs in front the rest of the way.

Burke’s Jaeshawn Rogers (left) drives to the basket for a foul-inducing layup that drew a goaltending call on Charlestown’s Jaylin Crawford-Williams (right). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jaeshawn Rogers (15 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) was the catalyst at both ends for Burke, and he provided a clutch defensive rebound and steal down the stretch to retain possession.

Jaylen Hunter-Coleman (14 points) and Victor Soto (13 points) paced the Charlestown offense, and sophomore Alex Wilkins hit a 3-pointer to cut the Burke lead to 54-53 in the final seconds, but Roberts hit two clutch free throws to seal it.

“Those two [Fenton and Roberts] have played a lot of basketball and I gave them a lot of good minutes last year,” said Ryan. “With that, they made a lot of mistakes. And they’re still making mistakes, but they’re getting better and better, and as a coach you just want to trust your point guard, and the more [Fenton is] on the court the more I trust him.”