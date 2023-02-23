Camryn Holloway powers second-ranked Duxbury girls’ hockey over No. 4 Andover in Hingham Showcase

“In between the second and third, I was like, ‘It’s time to switch it up,’” Holloway said. “In my mind, I was frustrated with the way I played, so what can I do to make a change to the way I felt about the game? Shoot-first mentality, and it worked out.”

Just over a minute into the third period, Holloway sniped the top corner to break a 0-0 deadlock, powering the second-ranked Duxbury girls’ hockey team to a 2-0 win over No. 4 Andover in the Hingham Showcase at Pilgrim Arena. Senior McKenna Colella added an empty-netter to seal the victory.

HINGHAM — Camryn Holloway picked the perfect time for her first goal of the season.

Junior Anna McGinty logged her 10th shutout of the season for the Dragons (19-1-2), who dominated play in the first period before the Golden Warriors (14-3-2) returned the favor in the second. After Holloway put the Dragons in front, McGinty stepped up late to keep Andover off the board.

“I thought she was the difference in the third period,” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said. “Without her, it’s probably a different score at the end of that game.”

Andover junior Allie Batchelder stopped the Dragons’ barrage in the first period, with her D-corps blocking shots in front of her to help out. But at the start of the second, the Golden Warriors were firing shot after shot on McGinty in the Duxbury net.

Though Andover controlled the second period, the Dragons stayed composed. McGinty said despite the 0-0 score, her team was confident going into the final period.

“We had faith in ourselves that we could score and pull away with, if not a win, at least a tie,” McGinty said.

The Dragons’ confidence was rewarded: Holloway stepped into the high slot with space to shoot and picked her spot just 1:25 into the frame. The junior scored twice last season, but Najarian said she was snake-bitten all season.

“The timing couldn’t have been better,” Najarian said.

St. Mary’s 3, Notre Dame-Hingham 2 — For the first time all season, the top-ranked Spartans trailed by two goals in the matchup against No. 7 Notre Dame-Hingham.

But the Spartans battled back, and thanks to a late redirect from senior Maggie Pierce, pulled out the victory.

“It took us a period to wake up,” St. Mary’s coach Frank Pagliuca said. “Against a really good team, we could’ve just said, ‘We’re going to pack it in and get ready for the tournament.’ But we fought back, and it’s a credit to our kids.”

The Cougars (14-6-0) got two quick goals in the first from sophomore Morgan Brady and junior Sarah Francis, who struck on the power play. The Spartans (21-1-0), said Pagliuca, have been prone to slow starts. But the two-goal deficit was a new challenge.

First, junior Gabbi Oakes cut the deficit to one with a power-play goal on the rush. Then on another power play with just over two minutes remaining in the second, junior Kasey Litwin stepped up from the blue line to finish a rebound to knot the game at two.

With six minutes left in the third, freshman Gianna Young sent a point shot toward the net, and Pierce got the tip to send it five-hole past NDA goalie Ava Larkin. With a redirect and a goal off the rebound, Pagliuca said he loved the traffic they were creating at the net-front.

“They’re not all pretty goals,” Pagliuca said. “You’ve got to get those goals in the dirty areas, and we did that against a good team.”

Archbishop Williams 2, Winchester 0 — Behind a strong performance from freshman Evelyn Lacey in net, the sixth-ranked Bishops (16-3-1) shut out No. 13 Winchester (13-6-1).

Senior Grace Mottau eclipsed 100 career points when she potted a rebound halfway through the second period to put the Bishops ahead. After sophomore Caroline Batchelder deked through traffic to create space for a shot, Mottau was on the scene to knock in the loose puck. Senior Maggie Lynch added an empty-netter late as the Red and Black pushed for an equalizer.

“Evelyn makes all the saves she needs to make, plus some extras,” Archbishop Williams coach Doug Nolan said. “We’re fortunate to have her. Our D are stepping up. Overall, it was 20 girls competing every shift and working hard.”

Hingham 4, Acton-Boxboro 0 — With two goals 29 seconds apart and some déjà vu from senior Caroline Doherty, the No. 12 Harborwomen (14-5-2) took down A-B (2-21). Freshman Izzy McGarr logged the shutout in net, making a number of good saves in the third and helping Hingham kill off six total penalties.

“Izzy’s tracking the puck great,” Hingham coach Courtney Turner said. “She gets to the rink three hours early and watches the boys practice and just watches the goalie to see what he does. She’s committed, she wants to get better, and she’s holding it down for us.”

After sophomore Addy Garrity put the Harborwomen ahead 1:10 into the second period, senior Abigail Kennedy doubled the lead on the next shift. Later in the period, Doherty stole the puck from a Revolution defender and buried it in the top corner. Doherty pulled the same move in the final minute of the game, swiping and scoring to seal the win.