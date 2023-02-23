Celtics beat Pacers in overtime in Indianapolis

Tatum finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Celtics, who were playing just their second game this season with their regular starting lineup. Jaylen Brown, wearing a mask to protect his facial fracture, had 30 points, and former Pacer Malcolm Brogdon came off the bench and had 24. Pacers center Myles Turner made 8 3-pointers and had 40 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana clawed back from a 16-point, first-half deficit but missed its golden chance to win in regulation. Then Jayson Tatum, who struggled for much of the night, put away the win by hitting a pair of free throws and soaring in for a putback with 10.4 seconds left, sending the Celtics to a 142-138 overtime win.

INDIANAPOLIS — Back from the All-Star break and ready to begin the stretch run, the Celtics on Thursday night received a significant challenge from a struggling but pesky Pacers team.

The Celtics led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter and took a 68-58 lead to the break. The Pacers charged back and took the lead by hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers to start the third quarter before the Celtics steadied themselves.

With nine minutes left in the fourth, Sam Hauser came up with his third block of the game and then connected on a 3-pointer at the other end, giving Boston a 111-102 lead. But the Pacers struck back with a 14-3 burst that was capped by an Aaron Nesmith layup with 5:48 left.

Both teams had chances in the final minutes of regulation. Tatum missed a layup and then he and Brown committed turnovers on consecutive plays, but with the score tied at 125, Marcus Smart defended Tyrese Haliburton’s potential winning 3-pointer well, and the shot caromed off the back rim, leading to overtime.

Neither team was able to grab a lead larger than 3 points over the first four minutes of the extra session. The Celtics had a good chance when they forced a miss with 1:40 left and had a path to the rebound leading, 136-133, but Tatum saved the ball to Nesmith, who scored as he was fouled to tie the game.

After Tatum put Boston ahead, 140-138, with a pair of free throws with 56.2 seconds left, Nesmith missed a go-ahead 3-pointer at the other end. Tatum air-balled a 3-pointer, but Smart gathered the offensive rebound and put a shot up just before the shot clock expired.

That shot missed, too, but Tatum soared in for the putback with 10.4 seconds left, making it 142-138.

Observations from the game:

▪ Brown returned after missing four games. He missed a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on Boston’s first possession, but there were no indications that he was limited. He looked comfortable attacking the rim and appeared to have no issue with his jump shot. He said Thursday morning that he intended to be even more aggressive than he was prior to the injury.

▪ The Celtics threw away passes on three consecutive possessions near the start of the first quarter and finished the period with seven turnovers. When they actually took care of the ball, the offense hummed, with timely cuts and crisp ball movement. Boston had just two turnovers in the second quarter and shot 52 percent from the field in the first half, helping it take a 68-58 lead to the break.

▪ Derrick White was never going to be slotted as a starter on this team. But because of various injuries, he had spent most of this season with the first group anyway, starting 51 of 59 games entering Thursday. It could be argued that he has been the Celtics’ second most valuable player, and he did not flinch while returning to a reserve role Thursday. After checking in midway through the first quarter, he quickly drilled a pair of 3-pointers and converted a spinning layup. White scored 13 first-half points.

▪ In the first half, Tatum looked like he had some All-Star Weekend fatigue. He was 1 for 8 from the field with three turnovers and simply did not appear active or engaged. On one possession he missed a pair of shots inside and then failed to hustle back on defense, resulting in an open Pacers 3-pointer and a Celtics timeout. The good news for the Celtics was that they outscored the Pacers by 8 points during Tatum’s first-half bench stint. They also held a 2-point edge during his third-quarter break. They’ve struggled without him all season, but now they have more options.

▪ Smart and Haliburton locked horns in the third quarter. First, Smart took exception to Haliburton’s physical defense that ended with a foul being called. Soon after, Smart overpowered Haliburton and scored inside, then flexed as he stared down the All-Star, resulting in a technical foul. Smart spent almost all of the ensuing timeout pleading his case to the officials, but it obviously didn’t matter.

▪ Hauser entered the night with 12 blocked shots in 57 games. He had three on Thursday, and put the finishing touches on the last by pulling up for a 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 111-102 lead with 9:06 left.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.