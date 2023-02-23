Celtics forward Jaylen Brown returns vs. Pacers after missing four games because of facial fracture

“Playing on a big stage like All-Star, I felt like it was a perfect place to debut it because there was not a lot of contact,” Brown said. “I think it was two fouls called the whole game, so I think from a safety standpoint, I think it checked the box.”

Brown, who took part in Sunday’s All-Star Game, wore a fitted black mask to protect his face, which still appears slightly swollen on the left side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Celtics forward Jaylen Brown returned to face the Pacers Thursday night after missing four games because of a facial fracture suffered when he was inadvertently elbowed by teammate Jayson Tatum in the Feb. 8 win over the 76ers.

Brown said that during workouts he has absorbed hits to the face to simulate what he might experience during a game, and he is confident the mask offers adequate protection.

“I don’t want to get in the habit of shying away from contact or anything like that,” he said. “If anything, I want to be more aggressive, so it’s probably more of a mind-set thing than anything.”

Brown said he’s been experiencing frequent headaches since the injury, but the general pain associated with the fracture has subsided.

Tatum went for it

Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points Sunday and was named the MVP, and he said he and Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who coached Tatum’s All-Star squad, had discussed whether Tatum would pursue the honor.

“We were seeing how it went and if I was hitting shots,” Tatum said. “It all was contingent on if I was making shots or not. I started making shots, and they let me ride.”

Tatum, who was 22 for 31 from the field, played 35 minutes, 15 seconds, more than five minutes more than the next closest player, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.

“It couldn’t have gone any better for me,” said Tatum, who also unveiled his signature sneaker Sunday. “Great weekend, one of the best All-Stars I’ve been a part of from a personal standpoint. And I thought it was cool having the coaches there. That was a lot of fun, just having those guys enjoy the experience together.”

Great time was had

Mazzulla, who coached in his first All-Star Game, mostly downplayed the honor in the days leading up to the event. But on Thursday he said he appreciated the chance to be around so many great players.

“It was just cool to see guys around the league support each other and how well they interacted with each other and competed against each other,” Mazzulla said. “So, it was kind of cool to see how they all know each other, they’ve all played against each other for a long time, and there was a general respect amongst each other, which I think was cool.”

Brogdon back in Indy

Guard Malcolm Brogdon on Thursday played his first game in Indiana since being traded to the Celtics by the Pacers last summer. Brogdon spent three seasons with the Pacers but said that after last season ended, he and the franchise agreed that a trade would be best for both sides.

“When I knew [the Celtics] were interested, this is a place I pushed for,” Brogdon said.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.