EMass boys’ hockey: The first Silver Lake player to reach 100 points in 38 years, Aiden Dunphy headlines Players of the Week

Aiden Dunphy, Silver Lake –– A captain on the blueline for the Lakers (14-7-1), Dunphy became the first player in program history to reach 100 career points after David Marani in 1985. He supplied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 nonleague loss against Mansfield. He provided four assists in a 9-3 win over Dartmouth and had a hat trick and a pair of helpers in a 7-2 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham.

AJ Bongiorno, Chelmsford –– The senior captain scored twice in a 4-1 nonleague win over Medford, capping a career week with a natural hat trick to lead the Lions (11-6-3) to their first Cahoon Cup championship in nine years.

Advertisement

James Erickson, Watertown –– The junior assistant captain scored a pair of goals and added an assist in back-to-back games for the Raiders (11-6-3), a 5-0 nonleague triumph over Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk and a 4-3 victory against Stoneham in Middlesex League Freedom play.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Pavit Mehra, Hopkinton –– The senior forward eclipsed 100 career points with two eye-popping performances en route to winning the Fairleigh S. Dickinson tournament for the Hillers (16-4-0). Mehra recorded a hat trick in a 5-4 victory against Lynnfield and dished out four assists in the championship game, a 5-0 triumph against Martha’s Vineyard.

Jackson Powers, Woburn –– A persistent scoring threat, the senior scored the overtime winner to stun Middlesex League Liberty rival Arlington. Then he scored all three goals in a 3-2 nonleague win against Billerica. Powers added a goal and two assists to propel the Tanners (13-6-1) to a 3-1 win over Milton in the Irish American Club Shootout championship.

Danny Sullivan, Westwood –– The senior captain scored twice, including the eventual winner, in a 4-3 nonleague win vs. North Attleborough. The game prior, Sullivan netted a hat trick in a 4-2 nonleague triumph against Oliver Ames.

Advertisement

Noah Thorpe, Concord-Carlisle –– Thorpe provided the majority of the scoring in a pair of wins for the Patriots (11-7-1). The senior captain struck twice in a 3-2 win against MVC/DCL foe Bedford before netting both goals in a 2-0 nonleague victory over Plymouth North.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.