EMass boys’ hockey: The first Silver Lake player to reach 100 points in 38 years, Aiden Dunphy headlines Players of the Week

AJ Bongiorno, Chelmsford –– The senior captain scored twice in a 4-1 nonleague win over Medford, capping a career week with a natural hat trick to lead the Lions (11-6-3) to their first Cahoon Cup championship in nine years.
Aiden Dunphy, Silver Lake –– A captain on the blueline for the Lakers (14-7-1), Dunphy became the first player in program history to reach 100 career points after David Marani in 1985. He supplied a goal and an assist in a 3-2 nonleague loss against Mansfield. He provided four assists in a 9-3 win over Dartmouth and had a hat trick and a pair of helpers in a 7-2 victory over Bridgewater-Raynham.
James Erickson, Watertown –– The junior assistant captain scored a pair of goals and added an assist in back-to-back games for the Raiders (11-6-3), a 5-0 nonleague triumph over Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk and a 4-3 victory against Stoneham in Middlesex League Freedom play.
Pavit Mehra, Hopkinton –– The senior forward eclipsed 100 career points with two eye-popping performances en route to winning the Fairleigh S. Dickinson tournament for the Hillers (16-4-0). Mehra recorded a hat trick in a 5-4 victory against Lynnfield and dished out four assists in the championship game, a 5-0 triumph against Martha’s Vineyard.
Jackson Powers, Woburn –– A persistent scoring threat, the senior scored the overtime winner to stun Middlesex League Liberty rival Arlington. Then he scored all three goals in a 3-2 nonleague win against Billerica. Powers added a goal and two assists to propel the Tanners (13-6-1) to a 3-1 win over Milton in the Irish American Club Shootout championship.
Danny Sullivan, Westwood –– The senior captain scored twice, including the eventual winner, in a 4-3 nonleague win vs. North Attleborough. The game prior, Sullivan netted a hat trick in a 4-2 nonleague triumph against Oliver Ames.
Noah Thorpe, Concord-Carlisle –– Thorpe provided the majority of the scoring in a pair of wins for the Patriots (11-7-1). The senior captain struck twice in a 3-2 win against MVC/DCL foe Bedford before netting both goals in a 2-0 nonleague victory over Plymouth North.
