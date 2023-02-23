Encore Boston Harbor illegally allowed sports bets on a women’s college basketball game again

Betting on Massachusetts college teams is not allowed under the state’s sports betting law, which went into effect Jan. 31. All three Massachusetts casinos admitted to allowing such bets last week.

Encore Boston Harbor sports bettors were allowed to wager on a recent Boston College women’s basketball game just days after the casino self-reported a similar infraction, regarding the same team, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission reported in a meeting Thursday.

Encore Boston Harbor responded to its initial mistake by saying it had “implemented additional measures to ensure compliance.”

However, Bruce Band, the MGC’s sports betting director, said there was “a little glitch” with GAN, an outside vendor’s technology betting platform.

Advertisement

The system controls had been turned off to prevent Mass. college betting, but “the system automatically turned back on,” Band said.

“Through our audits we identified a programming error in the system as it relates to NCAA women’s college basketball markets and are currently working with our provider on a permanent solution,” an Encore Boston Harbor spokesperson wrote in an e-mail. “In the interim, we have locked all NCAA women’s college basketball betting.”

Earlier this month, Plainridge Park self-reported a Merrimack College men’s basketball game wager and MGM Springfield self-reported bets on two Harvard men’s basketball games.

Before Thursday’s addition to the list, the MGC was planning adjudicatory hearings to address if penalties will be assessed against the casinos.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.