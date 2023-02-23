Freshman guard Javonah Coston leads TechBoston girls’ basketball to City League title over New Mission

“Being in a school where, no matter how good you’re doing, you’re competing with a legacy of a state champion — to come in every day, day in and day out, I think this is a win that they deserve,” Andrews said.

Thursday afternoon, the Bears girls emerged as their own force. They captured the first Boston City League title in team history with a convincing win against New Mission, leading by as much as 22 before settling on a 66-52 triumph at Madison Park.

Malcolm Andrews has coached the TechBoston girls’ basketball team for nearly 10 years, and in that time, the program has lived in the shadow of the more successful boys’ side.

TechBoston (17-5) earned the win after a duel of rising freshman stars. Bears guard Javonah Coston and New Mission guard Tamia Darling each wound up with 29 points.

Javonah Coston (center) who was named tournament MVP after leading TechBoston with 29 points, was nearly unstoppable in attacking the rim against New Mission freshman guard Tamia Darling (left), who also had 29 points. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Coston came alive in the second half. The tournament MVP used a slick step-through, which she said comes from practice with her dad, Javon, to power past the Titans (12-9) for layups at the basket. Coston capped the third quarter with an 8-0 solo run that included a 3-pointer plus a foul, another 3, and a quick layup.

“[I’ve been] working on my handle, [and] my teammates were spacing out the floor for me to be able to create good shots,” she said.

The freshman had help from senior Empress Nordeus, who powered through a calf cramp to score 21 points and matched Coston’s at-rim attacks. Coston said Nordeus is “like a big sister,” and Nordeus had glowing praise for the younger star.

“She’s like my right hand,” Nordeus said. “I’m just so excited. She did her thing.”

TechBoston’s Javonah Coston (10) celebrates with teammate Empress Nordeus, (No. 14) after Coston sank a foul-inducing basket in Thursday's 66-52 victory over New Mission in the City League title game. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Andrews was coaching his team through New Mission’s zone defense during portions of the contest. TechBoston doesn’t run many set plays; Andrews prefers to teach them basketball concepts that will help at any level.

He says that, at this point, the players already know what he’s going to tell them to do before he even speaks, and they were more than mentally prepared to capture a championship.

“The hope with basketball and with coaching is that I’m coaching myself out of a job, because at some point all of these girls are going to be athletes someplace else, playing someplace else,” he said. “Today, a lot of my reminding and coaching was just to stick with the fundamentals, stick with the concepts, and stick with the basketball I.Q. That’s one thing that this team has in spades.”