Jerry York is honored by Hobey Baker Foundation with its Legend of College Hockey award

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation has named Jerry York as its 2023 Legend of College Hockey.

After a successful playing career at Boston College and coaching stints at Clarkson and Bowling Green, York returned to his alma mater as men’s hockey coach in 1994 — leading the Eagles to nine Beanpot titles, 12 Hockey East regular-season titles, 18 NCAA tournament appearances, 12 Frozen Fours, and three national championships in 28 years.

The Watertown native became the fifth college coach to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto in 2019 and was inducted into the United States Hockey Hall of Fame in 2021. He retired at the end of the 2021-22 season.