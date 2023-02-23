A Boston-based sportswear company reimagines the athlete experience at the NFL Combine

“We kept kind of asking, ‘Where’s the gym? Show us where these guys are warming up and training,’ ” said Todd Meleney, chief marketing officer at NOBULL.

They were discussing a deal with the NFL to become the presenting sponsor and official training partner of the combine but didn’t see where the athletes worked out.

The top executives from NOBULL thought it was a little strange when they toured the facilities at the NFL Scouting Combine last February in Indianapolis.

The warmup area, they soon discovered, consisted of the various hallways and conference rooms in the Indianapolis Convention Center. They decided this was no way for 330 draft-eligible football players to prepare for the most important workout of their careers.

Advertisement

So not only is NOBULL, a Boston-based shoe and apparel company, the new presenting sponsor of the combine (which begins Monday and runs through March 6), it also has reimagined the experience for the athletes, who no longer will have to stretch in hallways while they prepare to run the 40-yard dash.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

NOBULL will build a 20,000-square-foot training area inside the convention center with a NOBULL-branded turf field, an expansive gym for lifting and training, and a recovery area for stretching and physical therapy. The training center will be available to athletes at all hours of the day and night, and will be off-limits to everyone except perhaps one guest per player.

“We really want it to be a safe space for the athletes that they can utilize at 11 at night if they want to come in and stretch out or get body work,” Meleney said. “We’re really investing heavily in upping the athlete experience.

“The combine has been done a certain way for a really long time. We want to respect that, but also contribute what we feel like will add value to the athletes.”

Advertisement

The partnership with the combine, announced in August, marks another big step for NOBULL, which was created in 2015 by former Reebok execs Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer. NOBULL began as a niche brand for the CrossFit community, as the company founders fulfilled orders out of their homes on the South Shore and in Back Bay.

“For Michael and me, throughout our career in the footwear and apparel industry, one of the things that really blew us away was brands always telling customers, ‘Wear our products and you’ll run faster and jump higher,’ ” Wilson said. “Michael and I just thought that was [bull].

“If you want to get better in anything — run faster, jump higher, be a better athlete, a better person — it’s on you to put in the work. And that’s really where the name came from, and it’s really helped us strike a chord within the community.”

NOBULL Co-founder Marcus Wilson (left) and chief operating officer Todd Meleney (right). NOBULL

Eight years later, NOBULL has 220 employees, several offices around the world, and a new headquarters and training center opening this spring in Dorchester in the old Boston Globe building.

In 2021, NOBULL replaced Reebok as the presenting sponsor of the CrossFit Games. This year, NOBULL became an official training partner of the PGA Tour, and now will dominate the NFL Combine with its deal as title sponsor and outfitter.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones became NOBULL’s first endorser from the four major sports in 2021, and NOBULL now has on its roster Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, a potential top-10 pick in this year’s draft, as well as 5-foot-6-inch running back prospect Deuce Vaughn and PGA Tour professional Scott Stallings, who is down about 50 pounds from a decade ago.

Advertisement

“If we had thought about, ‘Oh, we’re trying to create a brand that can compete with Nike and Reebok and Under Armour and adidas,’ it would have felt like a herculean task,” Wilson said. “But really what we were focused on was creating product that we really wanted, and to create a brand that stood for what we believed in, and that was hard work and not making excuses.”

The combine will be one giant advertisement for NOBULL. Its logo will be all over the field and sidelines, its gear will be worn exclusively by all 330 athletes, and “presented by NOBULL” will be on every TV graphic for the NFL Network’s 50-plus hours of coverage.

“We feel like there’s a huge opportunity for [the combine] to grow and evolve, like you’ve seen with the NFL Draft,” Meleney said.

The combine has had presenting sponsors before — New Era the previous few years, Under Armour before that — but that was usually just about outfitting the players in workout gear.

Mac Jones walks between passing drills during training camp last July as a NOBULL billboard looms in the distance. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

NOBULL wanted to take the experience further. In addition to outfitting the players from head to toe (except for cleats), and building out a professional-caliber training space, NOBULL will build a locker room and give each athlete “an individual concierge-like experience” to make sure the gear fits well and the athletes are happy with everything.

Advertisement

“That’s what we did when we took over sponsorship of the CrossFit Games, is really investing in the experience,” said Meleney, who was NOBULL’s first employee in 2015. “It’s the biggest job interview of these kids’ lives, and it’s also the first interaction that they’ll have with the NFL.

“We are taking an entire space in the convention center, reimagining it, and creating an athlete experience that’s never been seen before.”





Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.