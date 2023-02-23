Patriots’ Matt Patricia among candidates for Broncos’ defensive coordinator position

Payton is expected to attend this year’s scouting combine, which begins next week in Indianapolis.

Patricia interviewed Wednesday with Sean Payton, whom Denver hired as head coach earlier this month. Other interviewees include former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan, and former Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

A move back to defense would make sense for Patricia, who spent six years as a defensive coordinator in New England. Coach Bill Belichick put him in charge of the offense last year, but that move did not pan out. The Patriots’ passing attack regressed, finishing at the bottom of the NFL in multiple important statistical categories.

If Patricia does not land a new job, his future in New England remains uncertain. The hirings of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Adrian Klemm fill his two primary responsibilities from last season, but Patricia could return in an advisory role, similar to the one he held in 2021.

Unlike offensive assistant Joe Judge, who is also facing reassignment, Patricia did not travel to Las Vegas with the rest of New England’s coaching staff for the East-West Shrine Bowl.

If Patricia does end up in Denver, he won’t have to wait very long to face off against Belichick and his former team. The Patriots are scheduled to play the Broncos at Empower Field next season. The date of the matchup will be announced in May.

