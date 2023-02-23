With Hockey East men’s tournament looming, BC and BU look to sharpen their games

With just two weekends left in the regular season for Hockey East, there is plenty of jockeying for position. All 11 teams will qualify for the single-elimination conference tournament, with the top five receiving a bye, and the top four hosting a quarterfinal contest. Teams six through eight will host a first-round game.

We’re talking of course about “Trophy Season,” the term former Boston College coach Jerry York coined for this time of year as the men’s college hockey season seemingly hits the accelerator, ratcheting up the intensity as the season draws to a close.

It begins with the Beanpot, continues with the final weeks of the regular season, and is followed by the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Advertisement

You can include the players and coaches among the scoreboard watchers.

“You’re paying attention all year and checking the standings, but you know when it’s Beanpot time, there aren’t many games left, and every point is so critical, there’s a little more weight‚” said BC coach Greg Brown. “You’re really eyeing the league standings to see whether you’re trying for a bye, trying for home ice. All of those things.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

A bye likely isn’t in the cards for the Eagles, although they have an outside shot at finishing as high as fourth. More likely, BC is looking to secure home ice for the quarterfinals. A critical weekend is on tap as the seventh-place Eagles hit the road for a pair of games at Maine (13-13-5), currently sitting 1 point back in eighth place. The Black Bears followed a 2-8-1 start with an 11-5-1 stretch before tying their last three games, all shootout losses.

“Most importantly, you want to have good momentum down the stretch,” said Brown. “You want the team to feel good about themselves, to be playing at the top of their game and doing the little things that it takes to win.”

Advertisement

That has been the case recently for BC, which followed its win over Boston University in the consolation game of the Beanpot with a sweep of UMass last weekend to improve to 12-12-6. Junior Nikita Nesterenko registered a hat trick along with an assist in the 7-3 win in the opener, earning Hockey East Player of the Week honors.

The situation is different for BU, which entered the Beanpot having not lost consecutive games all season, but has now dropped four in a row after a weekend sweep at the hands of Merrimack to fall to 20-10-0 and second place, 1 point behind Northeastern.

The Terriers also have dipped to eighth in the Pairwise, still comfortably in the mix for the NCAA tournament, but no longer in position for a No. 1 seed. A strong finish over the next two weekends coupled with a deep run in the conference tournament could rectify that.

“I think the longer the season goes on, teams start competing harder defensively,” said coach Jay Pandolfo. “Teams have seen each other all year long. They know how the other teams play. I think for us we have to start matching that.”

The Terriers will get that opportunity this weekend when they head to Vermont for a pair of games with the last-place Catamounts.

Points well taken

Merrimack (18-12-1) is hoping it has turned its season around by taking 5 of 6 points from BU. The Warriors started 14-4-1 and were on track for NCAA tournament bid, but then came a rough patch in which they won just two of their next 10 games before last weekend.

Advertisement

Senior Ben Brar’s goal with 0.1 seconds in overtime gave the Warriors the sweep, and created a bit of a surreal scene at Agganis Arena. BU initiated a challenge, saying the Warriors had too many men on the ice, so while Merrimack celebrated the winning goal and lined up for the postgame handshake, the Terriers remained on the bench awaiting the review. Once the goal was confirmed, BU took the ice for the handshake line.

“We needed points for sure,” said Merrimack coach Scott Borek. “Playing BU and getting those 5, that’s exceptional. I firmly believe that’s one of the best teams in the country.”

Despite the slump, Merrimack, along with Northeastern and BU, has clinched a bye. Just 2 points separate the three teams for first place. UMass Lowell (16-11-3) is still within striking distance at 5 points behind the Warriors in fourth place. The Merrimack Valley foes will play a pivotal home-and-home series this weekend beginning Friday at Lowell.

Final push

The ECAC is entering its final weekend of the regular season, with Quinnipiac (26-6-3) having already clinched first place. Harvard (19-6-2) has secured a bye into the conference quarterfinals and is in second place after a pair of wins last weekend, coupled with Cornell (16-9-2) dropping both of its games. The Crimson can secure the No. 2 seed with wins at St. Lawrence and Clarkson.

Advertisement

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.