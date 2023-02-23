With its fifth straight win, BC High hockey stops fourth-ranked Hingham to net Buddy Ferreira Classic title

Senior forward Luke O’Sullivan, the tournament MVP, netted the winner in a semifinal vs. No. 13 Duxbury and assisted on Matt Cox’s goal 7:44 into regulation in the final to set the tone for BC High (10-9-1).

The 12th-ranked Eagles closed out the regular season winners of five straight games after an uneven 5-9-1 start, capturing the Buddy Ferreira Classic for the first time since 2020 by edging No. 4 Hingham, 2-1, in a fiercely-contested final from Falmouth Ice Arena Thursday afternoon.

FALMOUTH — Better late than never, the BC High hockey team appears to have found its groove just in time for the Division 1 state tournament.

“We’ve been through a lot of adversity this year,” said O’Sullivan. “We just came together as a group and everyone bought in.”

Joe Feinberg scored what amount as the championship winner for the Eagles later in the first, at 11:08. Though BC High wouldn’t find the back of the net again, goaltender Christian Gonsalves of Berkley proved virtually unbeatable with 30 stops .

“I was seeing the puck well,” said Gonsalves, an all-tournament selection. “Coming into this game I knew they moved the puck really fast and had a lot of skill. I just made sure that I tracked the puck well.”

His lone blemish came less than a minute into the third period, when Hingham defenseman Chase McKenna slung home an offering from the point. Despite three power play chances in the final frame, however, the Harbormen (14-3-5) failed to recapture the offensive firepower they’d displayed through the first two rounds in Falmouth (11 goals combined vs. Bishop Feehan and Arlington Catholic.)

Hingham forward Ace Concannon, Reading forward Mark Boyle, Archbishop Williams forward Finn Kelly, Duxbury defenseman Brendan Bonner and BC High defenseman Matt Cox were also all-tourney selections.

The Eagles win denied the Harbormen in their quest for back-to-back titles in Falmouth; Hingham had captured last year’s tournament with a 6-1 win over Austin Prep, its first title on the Cape since 2009.