Bulgarian factories and secret task forces: How the West hunts for Soviet arms

The factory stopped making the 122mm shells in 1988 as the Cold War came to a close. But soon the assembly lines will be running again. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has turned Soviet-era arms and ammunition into critically important materiel as Western nations seek to supply Ukraine with the munitions it needs to foil Moscow’s assault.

For the residents of Kostenets, a dying mountain town in western Bulgaria, it’s a welcome opportunity despite the risk of death. It means more jobs at the Terem ammunition plant on the outskirts of town.

KOSTENETS, Bulgaria — The job is straightforward, dangerous, and will soon be open to applicants: filling a 122mm Soviet-style artillery shell with explosives that will turn it into a lethal projectile.

And so in January, 35 years after the last 122mm shells left the Terem plant, the company recommissioned production.

Small towns in Bulgaria, with its large pro-Russian population, might seem unlikely linchpins of Ukraine’s military effort. But one year into the war, despite an influx of sophisticated Western arms, the Ukrainian military still relies primarily on weapons that fire Soviet-standard munitions. The United States and its NATO allies don’t produce those munitions, and the few countries outside Russia that do are mostly in the former Soviet orbit.

That has Western countries scrambling to find alternative sources, pouring millions of dollars into workarounds that keep the transactions quiet and avoid political fallout and Russian retaliation. And that brings them to some of the more remote areas of Eastern Europe, like Kostenets, and the small town of Sopot, roughly 50 miles to the northeast, which is home to another state-run arms factory.

Representatives from the US Embassy quietly attended the ribbon-cutting last month for the new production line in Kostenets, which took place outside the plant, a rundown, low-slung building in a corner of the town. With the new jobs it’s adding, the plant could become one of Kostenets’s biggest employers.

“This is a big deal for the town,” said Deputy Mayor Margarita Mincheva.

Sopot, too, has seen its fortunes improve since the invasion. It is home to VMZ, an arms company that employs much of the local workforce. On a recent Friday, the dull thud of explosions rattled windows — they were likely tests of freshly made munitions, the town’s mayor said.

Over the years, VMZ has been a main source of income for Sopot’s residents, Mayor Deyan Doinov said. “Probably there isn’t a single family in town whose members haven’t worked or are not working at the plant,” he said. “Virtually we have no unemployment — only those who do not want to work are jobless.”

Bulgaria has historically close ties to Moscow, though it has been part of the European Union and NATO since the early 2000s. Last summer, revelations that Bulgaria supplied weapons to Ukraine, despite a strong opposition toward arming Kyiv, ignited a furor in the country’s politics.

Bulgaria's projected arms exports last year soared, exceeding $3 billion, around five times the sales abroad in 2019, according to government estimates from data gathered in October.

But it is hardly the only country quietly contributing to Ukraine’s war effort. Luxembourg is supplying Ukraine with arms that originate in the Czech Republic. Brokers with cash from the US are scouring factories in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, and Romania for shells. And Britain has formed a secret task force to arm Ukraine, according to a document The New York Times obtained and officials familiar with the task force’s work.

The importance of such sources is growing as Ukraine burns through ammunition at an unsustainable rate — one that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week was “many times higher than our current rate of production.”

“This puts our defense industries under strain,” he added.

In recent months, Ukraine has fired 2,000 to 4,000 artillery shells daily, but would like to fire more so it can retake territory captured by Russia. At one point last summer Russia was firing as many as 50,000 shells a day. But that number has dropped since then, and Russia, too, is suffering from an ammunition shortage.

The US is boosting its own production of artillery shells sixfold to fill the gaps. But it mostly makes ammunition for the NATO-standard howitzers it has sent to Ukraine.

Once the invasion began last year, Ukraine and its allies started buying up Soviet-style arms wherever they could find them. State-owned Ukrainian companies asked brokers in the US and elsewhere for tanks, helicopters, planes, and mortars, according to documents obtained by the Times.

Would-be suppliers emerged from the recesses of the global weapons trade to meet demand. In June, a Czech arms seller offered Ukraine ammunition and a dozen Soviet-model ground-attack jets built between 1984 and 1990 for about $185 million, the documents show.

Both Britain and the US have financed deals using third-party countries and brokers in cases where manufacturing countries don’t want to be publicly identified as providing weapons to Ukraine, people familiar with the effort say.

The secret task force created by the British Defense Ministry focused on getting Soviet-style ammunition, say people familiar with the effort, a task that became harder as the war went on and big suppliers ran out of stock.

In June, Britain made a deal with Pakistan to buy 40,000 artillery shells and rockets made by the government-owned Pakistan Ordnance Factories. Under the terms of the deal, Britain would pay a Romanian broker to buy the Pakistani weapons, documents show. The transaction’s official paperwork said the weapons would be transferred from Pakistan to Britain, with no mention of Ukraine, a document obtained by the Times shows.

The deal fell apart after the Pakistani supplier was unable to deliver the ammunition, said Marius Rosu, the export chief of the Romanian broker, Romtehnica.

Officials from the government ministry that oversees Pakistan Ordnance did not respond to questions about the proposed deal.

Bureaucratic loopholes and pass-through arrangements give Bulgarian officials political cover while fueling Ukraine’s war effort — though the cover is thinly veiled.

“Given that the war in Ukraine is still raging, where do we think that the shells are going to be exported to?” said Lyuba, a 41-year-old grocery store salesperson in Kostenets who declined to provide her last name. “It’s not rocket science to figure out that its production is going to Ukraine.”