Forget CNN’s ‘formal training.’ Don Lemon needs to be schooled by a bunch of women in their 50s.

Not only did Lemon say it once — that a woman is “considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s” — but he doubled down when challenged. But can you even “formal train” something like that out of someone?

“Formal training?” This in-your-wrinkled-face PR move has been on my nerves since CNN offered it up as the answer to Don Lemon ’s thundering misogyny on air last week. Formal training? I’m sorry, but this wasn’t some kind of a gaffe. He didn’t “misspeak.” He “mis-thought.”

CNN’s chairman, Chris Licht, said … that [anchor Don Lemon] “has agreed to participate in formal training” after making on-air comments widely regarded as sexist. — New York Times, Feb. 20, 2023.

I called CNN to see what this formal training was to consist of. Alas, the network is keeping specifics to itself.

The only thing we know is that it seems to be very fast. The offending remarks came on Thursday, while Lemon and co-hosts were discussing former S.C. Governor Nikki Haley’s proposal that candidates over the age of 75 take competency tests.

Lemon initially said, “this talk about age makes me uncomfortable,” and then segued into the business about Haley being over the hill. He seemed unaware that he had slammed all women (even those under 40, because in his world, this curse of invisibility will come for them, too).

But there was no reason for Don to worry! By Wednesday — a couple of apparently ChatGPT-generated “I’m sorry” tweets and a declaration of training later — he was back on the air.

It’s like speed dating, I guess, but for keeping your job.

Considering that Hayley is 51, and Lemon is 56, maybe CNN could give him math lessons, too.

As word of the “formal training” spread, the feeling was that it was no more than a textbook PR move, and that what Lemon really needs is to be schooled by true experts — aka women past their alleged prime.

“He should have to sit in a room with eight of us and listen to each one of us explain our daily routine so we can watch the life and energy drain from him,” said Laura Severse, 50, a director of research at a cancer center, and a long-time Boston comic. “Past my prime? I’ve just HIT my prime.”

Stephanie Moniuk, a women’s empowerment coach from Lowell, threw down a sporting challenge. “I’m a 51 year old woman who won a boxing championship at 48,” she said in response to a Globe Facebook query. “I’d like to invite him in the ring to see what getting hit by a past her prime woman feels like.”

Many — many — women said that Lemon got it completely wrong. A woman’s prime doesn’t even start until years after allegedly she’s over the hill.

“Prime is after 60 when you have done and heard it all and for the most part you don’t care what anyone says or thinks,” said Kim Poutre, 60, the owner of Beauty Boston. “It is being really free.”

Considering the low point from which Lemon is starting this training, to do it safely and effectively, he’ll need to work up gradually, not unlike the way you train for a marathon, said Rebecca Epstein a runner in her late 40s, a rare-disease researcher, and a co-founder of Train Your Roar, a safety and empowerment program for girls and women.

The training would be in “modern thought,” she said, “where you list statements that slowly bring him towards enlightenment, and he can gradually expand his mind to full understanding of 40-year-old women.”

Or, she said, perhaps the training could take the form of a trivia game with a list of beliefs about women from the 1970′s that have changed over the past 50 years, with a final speed round that requires you to state something about women and he can choose one of two classifications of the statement “misogynist perspective” vs. “2023 truth.”

There is, of course, an entire industry that’s emerged to train away blunders like this. So what would a pro do?

“I would give him homework,” said Jennifer Brown, the CEO of Jennifer Brown Consulting and the author of “How to Be an Inclusive Leader.”

“My assignment would be to have him research the top 5-10 harmful stereotypes” that his remarks reinforced, she said. And while she was at it, she would also have Lemon learn about micro-aggressions against people in other marginalized categories, too.

“By the way, this might not be the only thing like this he’s said,” she said. “As a consultant I’d want to speak to the people who work with him and reflect that back to him.”

Perhaps that’s too sophisticated. Bethany van Delft, a comedian and the mother of children ages 6, and 11, and a woman who describes herself as “decidedly not past her prime,” suggested Lemon take lessons from a children’s show.

“I recommend some Daniel Tiger strategy songs to manage big feelings,” she said. “Maybe ‘Stop Stop Stop! It’s OK to feel angry, it’s not not not ok to hurt someone,’ or ‘When you feel so mad that you wanna roar, take a deep breath and count to four.”

With Lemon back on the air, Katie Ring, 41, a photographer on the North Shore, captured the frustration that goes way beyond one man’s offensive comments.

“Please tell me at what age women are allowed to exist and be taken seriously,” she said. “First we’re too young and inexperienced. Then we are in our ‘childbearing years’ and seen as less desirable to corporate workplaces ... Apparently, even after our caregiving responsibilities are likely over we are no longer in our ‘prime’ and therefore irrelevant.”

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.