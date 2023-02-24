Kevin Hart announces ‘The Reality Check’ tour with a stop in Springfield

Kevin Hart is bringing his acclaimed comedy tour “The Reality Check” to Springfield next month, according to an announcement MGM Springfield released Friday.
Hart will take the Mass Mutual Center stage on April 20 at 7 p.m., and tickets go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m.
The show will be a “phone-free experience,” the event website said, suggesting the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated artist will be testing new material. The show has a ticket limit of 6.
Hart will also perform in Rhode Island at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on April 22, and at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine, on April 21. Hart will then start an international leg of the world tour, beginning in the UK.
“The Reality Check” was recently named the highest grossing comedy tour of 2022 by Billboard, and the comedian was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022 on behalf of the tour.
