Kevin Hart announces ‘The Reality Check’ tour with a stop in Springfield

Kevin Hart is bringing his acclaimed comedy tour “The Reality Check” to Springfield next month, according to an announcement MGM Springfield released Friday.

Hart will take the Mass Mutual Center stage on April 20 at 7 p.m., and tickets go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m.

The show will be a “phone-free experience,” the event website said, suggesting the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated artist will be testing new material. The show has a ticket limit of 6.