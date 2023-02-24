New season of ‘Succession’ will be its last, and that’s the right call

I’ve long hoped that “Succession” wouldn’t overstay. “Assuming the fundamental story remains the same,” I wrote in 2021, “I’d like to see the show end after season four. ‘Succession’ deserves to go out on top, and not keep on keeping on with the same shtick.” Too many good, successful TV stories succumb to corporate pressure and get stretched out until they’re shadows of their former selves. Armstrong and company seem to be resisting that hunger for more, more, more.

Well, my prayers have been answered. “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong has revealed in a New Yorker interview publishes yesterday that season four, which premieres on March 26, will be the HBO show’s last. “There’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession,’ ” he says. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever.”

“We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons,” he tells the New Yorker. “Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

I will miss the satirical drama, which is written and acted with a high level of intelligence and a great sense of fun. Each episode has been a kick. The wit in the scripts is extraordinary, and the packed lines are beautifully and effortlessly delivered by Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and the others. But the story line has been verging on saminess, as the kids keep making plays for power and Dad keeps dominating them. It is time to approach the finale, to show us how this particular game of thrones ends.

