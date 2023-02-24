Ericsson to cut 8 percent of workforce as telecoms market cools

Ericsson, one of the world’s biggest providers of 5G networking equipment, plans to cut 8,500 staff worldwide to reduce expenses after the market for its telecommunications gear stopped growing.

The bulk of the cuts at the Swedish maker of mobile networks will take place during the first half of the year, although some will be in 2024, the company said in an e-mailed response to questions on Friday.

The Ericsson job cuts are the latest announced in a telecommunications industry that has stumbled because of the weakening global economy and rising inflation. UK telecom group Vodafone Group announced plans for hundreds of layoffs earlier this year.