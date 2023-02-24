Ericsson to cut 8 percent of workforce as telecoms market cools

Ericsson, one of the world’s biggest providers of 5G networking equipment, plans to cut 8,500 staff worldwide to reduce expenses after the market for its telecommunications gear stopped growing.
The bulk of the cuts at the Swedish maker of mobile networks will take place during the first half of the year, although some will be in 2024, the company said in an e-mailed response to questions on Friday.
The Ericsson job cuts are the latest announced in a telecommunications industry that has stumbled because of the weakening global economy and rising inflation. UK telecom group Vodafone Group announced plans for hundreds of layoffs earlier this year.
The cuts are equivalent to 8 percent of Ericsson’s workforce and part of a plan laid out in December to cut 9 billion kronor ($862 million) in costs by the end of 2023. The company had previously forecast that the savings this year will come mainly from reductions in the costs of goods sold.
Activist shareholder Cevian Capital AB, which has been calling for Ericsson to “drain the swamp of losses,” said it welcomed the move.
Ericsson reported a bigger-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter earnings last month after some of its major 5G customers pulled back on spending in an uncertain economic environment.
BLOOMBERG NEWS