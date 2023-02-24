Bellingham author and illustrator works with Matthew McConaughey on new children’s book

Renée Kurilla, of Bellingham, has written and illustrated four of her own children’s books and done the illustrations for another 17.

Her name is displayed on her website in letters that look whimsically drawn with different colored crayons. Beneath it sits her title “Author + Illustrator” followed by an exclamation point. Adorable hand-drawn characters float above her work.

But her lastest work may be her most high-profile yet. Kurilla has created the illustrations for a new children’s book by Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey. Titled “Just Because,” it comes out on Sept. 12.

The first children’s book from the “Dallas Buyers Club” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star shares life lessons and discusses how the world is full of contradictions.

Renée Kurilla's book "One Springy, Singy Day" was inspired by her daughter Zoey who was two years old at the time. Harry N. Abrams

“Have you ever felt worried and excited at the same time? Have you ever had your feelings hurt but forgiven someone anyway?” the book’s website asks.

A quote from the book says, “Just because I’m in the race, doesn’t mean I’m fully ready. Just because I’m shaking, doesn’t mean that I’m not steady,” reminding children it’s normal to feel mixed emotions.

Kurilla’s cover illustration depicts a large tree with a tree house where a young boy and dog wait at the door. A little girl walks toward the tree, waving at him from the ground.

“I’m excited to share more about the book in the coming months,” said Kurilla.

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books a Million, Bookshop.org, Target, and Walmart.

Some of Kurilla’s books include “It’s Fall!” — coming out in August — and “One Springy, Singy Day,” inspired by her daughter Zoey.

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.