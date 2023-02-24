‘Disney Animation: Immersive Experience’ opens in Boston

“Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” runs through July 4 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Boston at the Saunders Castle at Park Plaza and is presented by Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios — the group behind previous immersive showcases of Gustav Klimt and Frida Kahlo’s works, also at the Castle. The exhibit opens in a total of nine US locations in 2023, the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Young Simba is held over the precipice of Pride Rock up to an azure, cloud-streaked sky. Ursula sings menacingly as a blast of bubbles fills the air. Tiana’s vision for the future wraps around the 22-foot walls, and other beloved Disney characters and iconic scenes are projected in a new immersive exhibit, which opened Thursday.

“[People] can take away that good feeling of Disney animation and the stories that we’ve told and what Walt set forth when he started [the Walt Disney Company] 100 years ago,” said Walt Disney Animation Studios producer Dorothy McKim.

The exhibit celebrates the evolution of Disney’s animation process, in addition to engaging visitors’ love for the movies, said J. Miles Dale, the exhibit’s creative director. In the hallway leading into the gallery are displays of early pencil sketches of “Cinderella” and wall text describing animation techniques and artist contributions from over the years. There are also drawing activities in the lobby for visitors to sketch their own versions of Minnie Mouse or Donald Duck.

Dale, who is also the Academy Award-award winning producer of “The Shape of Water,” doesn’t see these elements as only an informational behind-the-scenes look at Disney’s process. “Educational is really too dry a term for it,” he explained, “but it’s a peek behind the curtain that you would just never otherwise get.”

The 50-minute projected show, which plays in a single gallery room, takes visitors through an assortment of Disney films and their culturally memorable songs and moments. Some parts of the show are montages of several films, while other times a particular musical number will play in its entirety. The variation is intentional.

“We wanted it to feel like the story arc, the emotional arc, the rhythm of a Disney film, but pulled from all of these films from “[The] Lion King” to “Zootopia” to “[The] Little Mermaid” to “Encanto,”' Dale said. “It’s not linear. It’s more sort of rhythmic and thematic.”

The narrative current reflects that of a typical Disney movie, said Dale, in that the young protagonists have dreams, face challenges as they explore the world, and with inner strength or the aid of loved ones “they pull it together, and there’s a happy ending.”

Interactive and tactile features help make the exhibit a 360-degree experience. At certain points, snow-like bubbles that pop into mist may descend on visitors, projections on the floor might turn it into a bed of leaves or fairy dust that responds to visitors’ movements, and light-up wristbands — which come with VIP and Premium tickets — change color according to what’s playing on the walls.

Translating film into an immersive exhibit was the main challenge, said Lighthouse Immersive Studios producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

“In an immersive experience, you have to be active, you are participants,” Dvoretsky said. “When you’re watching something on the screen, you are an observer.”

The subject of Disney films was new territory for Lighthouse Immersive Studios, which has mostly focused on visual artists since its launch in 2019. Working with Disney required getting approval for all creative decisions, but it was a “great collaboration,” Dvoretsky said.

Dvoretsky said the exhibit can be a worthwhile experience for the whole family.

“I hope that kids will be happy, I hope that they will fall in love again with the movies,” she said. “I hope it will stay in people’s memories.”

“Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” runs through July 4 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Boston at the Saunders Castle at Park Plaza, 130 Columbus Ave. Tickets start at $39.99. lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/boston/





Abigail Lee can be reached at abigail.lee@globe.com.