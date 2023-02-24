My ex and I are living separately in the same house

Q. I’m a 46-year-old woman trying to navigate out of a very manipulative (at the very least) relationship of five years. I feel so alone because he’s cut us out of a social life. I am estranged from basically my entire family and have been for years.

My situation is this: I’m currently still having to reside with the ex. We now have separate rooms and I’m trying to live a separate life. But rent these days is outlandish, and I don’t yet know where I want my next place of residence to be. I’m merely hoping I can get my wits about me and think things through with a clear mind before making my next move because, as I’ve previously stated, I no longer have anyone to call on if things get shaky.

I’m recently on a dating site, if for nothing more than just a connection of some sort. By no means do I want to have to hide any of this from anyone, nor do I want to appear crazy or worse — like I’m trying to find a path to someone taking care of me, or moving on to move in, if that makes sense.

Any suggestions? If it makes me sound less crazy, I have recently discovered some concrete evidence of my partner cheating multiple times with multiple people, and I’m sure that’s continued.

If it hasn’t, he has gaslighted me enough to make it so that I no longer feel emotionally, mentally, sexually, or physically safe with him. I have recently divulged to him that I’m moving on. He’s not happy about it, but I’m no longer willing to put myself on the line for him.

Any input would be greatly appreciated.

LOST AND TRAMPLED ON IN ANOTHER STATE

A. To start, delete the word “crazy” from your narrative. Don’t call yourself that — or anyone else, for that matter. You’ve been in a bad relationship and have lost your support system. Of course you’re upset, scared, confused, and seeking answers. That makes perfect sense. You want help, and that’s OK.

You don’t need to convince me it’s time to leave; that seems very clear. What I question is the choice to be on dating apps right now. You desire support, and I’m not sure you’ll find it in a place where people are seeking romance, small talk, and light connections.

Some people who feel isolated in bad relationships don’t believe they should call organizations designed to help people find their way out of abusive living situations. Maybe they feel like their problems don’t merit that kind of assistance — that unless abuse looks one specific way, it’s not real.

Domestic violence organizations help with challenges such as finding housing and transportation. You might do better clearing your head when you’re out of the house. All of this might be easier with a roommate you don’t have to avoid.

Housing is expensive, but these organizations can help you find your way to some peace. This is just one place — thehotline.org — where you can find out what services are in your area.

You said it: “I no longer feel emotionally, mentally, sexually, or physically safe with him.”

Getting out is the priority. Save the swiping for later.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

It’s too soon for you to be on a dating site. You’re still sad and upset about your current situation. Get through that — find support and move out. Get your life together. Then get on a dating site.

CUPPAJOESEATTLE





Move out, see a therapist, reconnect with people. Become financially independent. Then you’ll be ready.

BLUEAWNING





We are great at finding justification for not leaving what was a sanctuary and now is the source of chaos in our life, but you need to do whatever it takes to get out and start over.

HEYITHINK





I did not realize I was in an abusive relationship until someone shined a light on it for me. Abuse is more than visible bruises. I was also isolated from everyone who cared about me. I found that those people were more than willing to forgive me — and even help me exit the toxic relationship I was in. Get yourself safe. You won’t regret it.

AMR2018





^Glad to hear you got out and that you let people help you get out!

STRIPEYCAT





The first thing you have to do is move out of the house. Make that your focus over everything else, including dating sites. There are services that can help you take the next step. Reach out to some organization to get the help you need.

SUNALSORISES





Use the resources M described. Also, go on the Internet and find a room to rent from a nice old lady or someone going through the same thing. Make it month to month. But leave.

MEATBONE9





What you describe is classic emotional abuse, and probable verbal abuse. These types of abuse often turn physical. Find a domestic abuse organization and get out ASAP. Then call your estranged friends and family to tell them you’re sorry and explain what happened. This is what I did, and I am now in a very happy marriage and am closer than ever with the support system my ex tried to destroy.

LALAP

Send your own relationship and dating questions to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Catch new episodes of Meredith Goldstein’s “Love Letters” podcast at loveletters.show or wherever you listen to podcasts. Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.