Blind date: ‘Madison did giggle nervously at my stupid jokes. I take that as a courtesy, though.’

LAST THING HE READ: The Six Pillars of Self-Esteem by Nathaniel Branden

WHO PLAYS HIM IN TH E MOVIE: Philip Seymour Hoffman, if he were still alive

MADISON K.: 28 / attorney

HER INTERESTS: Formula 1, cooking shows

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Skiing in Maine

7:30 P.M. BANYAN BAR + REFUGE, BOSTON

STATE OF MIND

Lee I perused the restaurant’s website, did a meditation session, and drank a glass of wine.

Madison I took my dog for a walk and checked how long it would take me to get there.

Lee I was already seated when the hostess brought Madison over. I found Madison quite attractive. She’s pretty, tall, in good shape, and dressed well.

Madison He had a great smile! I gave him a hug before sitting down.

BORDERLINE

Lee Madison did giggle nervously at my stupid jokes. I take that as a courtesy, though.

Madison We got right to chatting. We talked about why we signed up for this process, where we lived, and what we did for work.

Lee Madison’s parents live in Maine, which is where I went to college. We discussed the state and all its nuances. Madison has a dog, and I’m a big dog person so that was another topic of conversation. We both went to grad school — her for law, me for business. Beyond that, it was the usual topics of family, jobs, hobbies, and travel.

Madison I don’t eat meat, which can be kind of limiting, but he was very nice about it and was OK with ordering non-meat options to share. The food and service were great.

Lee We ordered avocado bao, salt and pepper shrimp, coconut calamari, and sesame ginger bok choy. I got a cocktail with chili-infused vodka. It was super spicy but I liked it. The food was delicious and I would dine at Banyan again.

Madison He was very friendly and easy to talk to. He asked a lot of questions about my hobbies and interests, which I appreciated. It was almost nicer not knowing a single thing about each other because it gave us a lot of topics to cover.

Lee Other than our shared love of dogs and Maine, we didn’t overlap much in terms of interests or hobbies. The conversation became more strained during the second half. I felt pressure to think of topics to talk about. It became evident this likely wasn’t going to work out.

Madison I think our senses of humor are different.

HOMEWARD BOUND

Lee I invited Madison to get a nightcap elsewhere with the hopes of maybe sparking something there. She mentioned having late-night plans with friends, which I knew to mean she wasn’t interested.

Madison After I mentioned that I had to leave, he mentioned he was interested in getting a nightcap, but I had already ordered an Uber.

Lee We both remarked that it was nice to meet each other. I have no regrets signing up. Upon reflection I think it’s clear there just wasn’t the chemistry for a relationship.

Madison I gave him a hug goodbye and thanked him for a nice night. I felt a little bad running out, but the Uber came quicker than I expected.

Lee No, I don’t think so. The spark just wasn’t there.

Madison Probably not — I had a nice time, but didn’t feel a connection.

POST-MORTEM

Lee / B-

Madison / B+

