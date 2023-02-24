Design inspiration: Thumbed-through paperbacks make for a nice home library

1 A traditional roll-arm sofa with windowpane plaid upholstery sets the tone. “We maintained a comfortable seat depth but downsized the arm and back so as not to take up too much real estate with parts that the body doesn’t actually use,” Mitchell explains.

Amy Mitchell’s clients didn’t request a home library, but given how many books they owned, it made sense. “It’s a misconception that you need pretty books to have a nice library,” says the founder of Home Glow Design. “Thumbed-through paperbacks make a great backdrop, too.” Mitchell designed bookshelves — which the homeowner built himself — topped with crown moldings that elegantly juxtapose the historical home’s rustic wood beams and do not interfere with the timber framing in the corners. ”The husband loved the wood, while the wife wanted to tone it down,” Mitchell says. “This is a good balance.”

2 “We did an outside mount for the roman shade to visually increase the width and fool the eye into thinking the window is bigger,” Mitchell says. The shade also has a subtle pattern and softness.

3 Formal picture lights from Visual Comfort & Co. illuminate the books and provide ambient light.

4 Mitchell styled the shelves without disrupting the client’s organizational system. “We stacked some books on their sides, toppled others to create diagonals, and tossed in accents,” she says.

5 Knowing that painting the dark room a light color would not brighten it, Mitchell suggested going dark and cozy. Keying off the sofa fabric, she chose Benjamin Moore’s Kendall Charcoal for the walls and millwork.

6 Mitchell pulled in a vintage mission-style cabinet from another room to use as a bar, then the homeowner added a gold-framed mirror she picked up at a tag sale. The sketch is from Target.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine.