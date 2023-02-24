Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Feb. 27-March 5

Engage in discussions about equity and climate change in architecture at Innovations Open House. Hosted by the Boston Society for Architecture, the free event will feature multidisciplinary presentations from designers, architects, and others. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 290 Congress Street. Make reservations at architects.org/events .

Thursday-Sunday

Weekend Paradise

Attend Utopia Seaport Festival, a horticulture, food, and drink show. There will be adult beverages, lectures on sustainable living, and more than 100 vendors selling home goods. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Flynn Cruiseport Terminal in South Boston. Tickets, free for ages 11 and younger, start at $15 for ages 12 to 20 and for seniors 65 and older, and at $35 for adults. utopiaseaport.com

Friday

Friendly Fusion

Dance into the weekend at The Boston Synagogue’s Musical Shabbat & Asian Food-Themed Dinner. There will be live music, followed by an Asian dinner with an open top-shelf bar. Held at the synagogue on Martha Road, the dinner will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Proof of vaccination required for attendees ages 5 and older. Tickets from $8 to $18. Registration required by March 1 at bostonsynagogue.org/event.

Opening Friday

Summer Loving in Winter

Ditch the TV and watch a rom-com come to life at K-I-S-S-I-N-G, a play produced by the Front Porch Arts Collective and The Huntington. Follow the summer romance of high school student Lala in what director Dawn M. Simmons calls “a love letter to Boston, to Cambridge, to love, and to Black joy.” Through April 2. Times vary. Tickets start at $20 at huntingtontheatre.org.

Opening Saturday

Southern Gems

Dig into history at the Museum of Fine Arts’ Hear Me Now: The Black Potters of Old Edgefield, South Carolina. The exhibition presents works of Black potters in the 19th-century South alongside major contemporary artists including Theaster Gates and Simone Leigh. Through July 9. Included with general museum admission. mfa.org/exhibition

