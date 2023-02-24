Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

As many [photographers] have explained, the split-second it takes to capture an image is buffered by the hard work involved to get it right (The Best Globe Photos of 2022, January 1). Thanks go out to these folks.

I always enjoy collections of best Globe photos. But as an avid photographer, could the photographers submit the cameras and lenses they use for each photo, and also list those parenthetically in the caption? Many of us would be interested.

Dan Green

Lexington





John Tlumacki’s photo (at right) from September 7, of barber Herman Maxwell Hylton cutting a boy’s hair in Dorchester, brought me to tears with the caption [detailing Hylton’s murder].

Martha Seavey

Gloucester

A True Page-Turner

The January 8 Globe Magazine was one of the best issues I have read in a LONG time. From the story of the Crafts (may need to get Ilyon Woo’s book), to “Street Aid” about Boston’s homeless, to Connections... I loved it.

Patricia Caldwell

Cambridge

Against All Odds

Thanks to writer Ilyon Woo for that excellent piece of history, “Escape to Freedom” (January 8). So much yet to be told of the struggle for freedom by enslaved people.

Anthony Ruggiero

Gardner





It is impossible to know how Ellen and William Craft summoned the courage to execute their plan. It is sad that after making a home in Boston, they were compelled to leave because of the Fugitive Slave Law.

user_1700434

After reading stories like this, it always puzzles me how Boston went from being the cradle of the abolitionist movement to being the so-called “most racist city in the US.”

MrsPeel

Although Boston established a reputation as an abolitionist stronghold, in fact a good deal of its blueblood wealth came through the exploitation of [enslaved people]. Boston was the center of the Atlantic codfish trade...shipping the cheapest and lowest grades to the West Indies plantations.... In return, the plantations shipped molasses back to Boston to be made into rum.

Balaqtuaq

Life Well Lived

Thanks to Glenn Rifkin for his essay about his father-in-law, Fez (“The Century Man,” January 8). As I get older (I am 75), I realize that my memories of grandparents, parents, and other elders are ever more important to pass on to the next generation—although as “immortal” teenagers, they are less interested now than they may be in the future.

Deborah Johansen Harrris

Holden





I was reminded of my father-in-law who sailed all his life; the quintessential Yankee who filled the church at his memorial, but died all too young at 75.

Art Layton

Mattapoisett





My family grew up next to Fez and his family in Wayland. They, along with my father, were often part of spontaneous parties on the hill and down by the river. They were wonderful people.

Ralph Stewart

Ellicott City, Maryland





Dementia runs in my family; each of these relatives has echoed Fez’s cry of “I can’t do anything anymore.” Spotting this quote, I tearfully read the entire article in which it became obvious that he relied on family to get through dealing with this terrible condition. To all families: Recognize the symptoms early and come together to help the afflicted member.

Jackie Jackowitz

Shrewsbury

Editor’s Note: Charles Fessenden “Fez” Morse III passed away on January 14 at age 100.

Building Community

Vanessa Calderón-Rosado’s Perspective (“We Can Fix the Housing Crisis,” January 8) provides hope for a path toward more stable, affordable housing for Black and Latino families in Greater Boston. We must also provide opportunities to build employment stability and wealth within communities of color by entrusting the development of affordable housing to minority business enterprises (MBEs) and workers of color. Connecting developers, general contractors, and management companies to MBEs and workers of color would bolster the state’s DE&I initiatives, ensure accountability around more equitable investing, combat gentrification and displacement in vulnerable neighborhoods, and support the growth of MBEs. I agree that there isn’t a single solution. As we work to address the crisis, we will continue to push ourselves and call on our peers in the industry to prioritize these important partnerships.

Moddie Turay

CEO of Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp.





I was dismayed to read that “neighbors in Barnstable are fighting to preserve 40 acres of an underutilized Hyannis golf course, rather than create new housing opportunities.” This does not accurately represent the situation. The piece of land, a former cranberry bog, is heavily wooded and many birds and animals live there. The property is in a congested traffic area. The proposal is to clear the land and build 13 buildings, with 312 units; [13 percent] would be set aside for affordable housing. This sounds like more luxury apartments in an inappropriate location for the benefit of off-Cape people. What we need is affordable housing with rents that our essential workers can afford. This is not the solution!

Deborah Bearse McLister

West Barnstable





A relatively easy solution: Eliminate single-family zoning....Zoning didn’t exist before about the 1910s, and this is how older communities were developed: If an area became popular, denser units were built there. The way to solve our housing expense problem is to allow more housing. More supply with the same demand = lower prices.

RalphSlate

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.