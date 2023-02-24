For sale: Homes listed at $525,000

CONDO FEE $150 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS The back half of an 1873 two-family, this newly converted Dedham Square town house was gut renovated in 2019, when the roof, siding, windows, heat, and central air were all replaced, among other upgrades. Enter through a mudroom with a laundry room at right, and step into the kitchen with stone counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, and an island. The open living and dining area includes an electric fireplace with shiplap surround and sliders to the backyard — exclusive to the unit — with a patio, shed, and stately sugar maple. Upstairs, two carpeted bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, share a double-entry bath; there’s room in the hall for a desk. CONS Utilities are in a crawl space only accessible from outside.

The exterior of 97 Harvard Street, Dedham. Handout

Nicole Brodeur, Keller Williams Merrimack Valley, 617-832-5584, nbrodeur@kw.com

$525,000

17 UNION STREET / FOXBOROUGH

The living room of 17 Union Street, Foxborough. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,496

LOT SIZE 0.22 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $410,000 in 2017

PROS This 1929 Dutch Colonial is on a residential street near Foxborough Center. Enter through a mudroom vestibule to find the living room at right with a fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves; French doors beyond open to a south-facing sunroom or office. Through the formal dining room with paneled walls, hardwood floors, and built-in hutch, the expanded kitchen features quartz counters, a laundry closet, and nearby powder room. Sliders open to the deck, which steps down to a large, fenced yard with patio and detached garage. Upstairs, find three bedrooms — two with mini-splits, including one with a walk-in closet — and a newer bath with radiant heat floors. CONS An offer has been accepted.

The exterior of 17 Union Street, Foxborough. Handout

Brad Pond, Coldwell Banker, 617-548-6211, brad.pond@nemoves.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.