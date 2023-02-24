For sale: Homes listed at $525,000

$525,000
97 HARVARD STREET / DEDHAM
SQUARE FEET 1,239
CONDO FEE $150 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS The back half of an 1873 two-family, this newly converted Dedham Square town house was gut renovated in 2019, when the roof, siding, windows, heat, and central air were all replaced, among other upgrades. Enter through a mudroom with a laundry room at right, and step into the kitchen with stone counters, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, and an island. The open living and dining area includes an electric fireplace with shiplap surround and sliders to the backyard — exclusive to the unit — with a patio, shed, and stately sugar maple. Upstairs, two carpeted bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, share a double-entry bath; there’s room in the hall for a desk. CONS Utilities are in a crawl space only accessible from outside.
Nicole Brodeur, Keller Williams Merrimack Valley, 617-832-5584, nbrodeur@kw.com
Advertisement
$525,000
17 UNION STREET / FOXBOROUGH
SQUARE FEET 1,496
LOT SIZE 0.22 acre
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half
LAST SOLD FOR $410,000 in 2017
PROS This 1929 Dutch Colonial is on a residential street near Foxborough Center. Enter through a mudroom vestibule to find the living room at right with a fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves; French doors beyond open to a south-facing sunroom or office. Through the formal dining room with paneled walls, hardwood floors, and built-in hutch, the expanded kitchen features quartz counters, a laundry closet, and nearby powder room. Sliders open to the deck, which steps down to a large, fenced yard with patio and detached garage. Upstairs, find three bedrooms — two with mini-splits, including one with a walk-in closet — and a newer bath with radiant heat floors. CONS An offer has been accepted.
Advertisement
Brad Pond, Coldwell Banker, 617-548-6211, brad.pond@nemoves.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.