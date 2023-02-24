When cancer forced my pediatrician dad to close his practice, hundreds of letters followed

Over the years I’ve received many such messages, or had people ask me if I was related to Dr. Zheutlin, or Dr. Z as he was affectionately known in my New Jersey hometown. A story of grace or kindness would always follow.

Two days before Christmas, I received a Facebook message from a stranger. “Hi Peter,” it began, “my name is Al Sodaro and I’m a former patient of your Dad.” My father was a pediatrician, and Al wanted to share holiday greetings and a childhood story involving a talk he’d had with Dad about Hanukkah, a holiday Al hadn’t known anything about. “I could never say it properly,” Al wrote. “I would say, ‘Kanaka.’ LOL, and from that day forward until the last day he saw me I was never Albert again, but Kanaka Sodaro. I’m 59 and still think of him at this time of year. Great man.”

When he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1997 and realized he was going to have to close his practice of more than 40 years, Dad asked me to help him draft a letter to his patients. He was heartbroken. “I think I need my patients more than they need me,” he told me.

We had the letters copied and mailed them out the old-fashioned way. He was utterly unprepared for the outpouring of love and appreciation that followed. He was just doing his job, he said. He knew no other way.

The cards and letters — hundreds of them — came from near and far. Young children sent drawings, many depicting themselves with my father, or enclosed a lollipop. Some came from parents who had been his patients when they were young. Some were several pages long, filled with stories about the doctor who, above all, showed kindness, answering their calls in the middle of the night or meeting them in the office before sunrise.

Sometimes his greatest gift was his ability to simply allay their anxiety. At other times, he recognized rare but serious symptoms (a tribute to his clinical excellence) where quick thinking averted disaster. Many of the cards and letters contained stories like Al Sodaro’s. It seemed every patient had a nickname Dad bestowed on them, or a long-running gag they shared and would never forget. There was one, however, that still brings me up short, which I shared at his standing-room-only memorial service.

When he was quite young, a little boy named Chris Eckershard came to the office, immensely proud of a new pair of sneakers he was sporting. Dad asked Chris if he could have one, just one, of Chris’s sneakers. I imagine at first Chris was perplexed, but then understood Dad was gently teasing him. By the time Dad was dying, Chris was about 12 and the sneaker gag had been ongoing for years. Every time he came to the office, Dad would ask him for one of his shoes. A week before Dad died, a small box arrived in the mail and inside was a single well-worn sneaker. It remains a cherished possession in our family, an enduring symbol of what Dad meant not only to Chris Eckershard, but to countless other children and their families.

The morning of the memorial service, my brother, Mike, and I were approached by a middle-aged woman. She had driven well out of her way to the funeral home to tell us something, and apologized that she couldn’t stay for the service because of work. She was a single, working mom raising her young children on a shoestring, and had no health insurance. She wanted us to know that for years, Dad refused to take a penny from her.

Dad never told us stories such as these. He did these things not because others would think better of him, but because he believed what mattered above all in the world was kindness.

Peter Zheutlin is a writer in Dover. His most recent book is Spin: A Novel Based on a (Mostly) True Story.